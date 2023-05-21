Dead – Death – Obituary News : Manjinder Shergill, Turlock CA Attorney, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Maurice Norman Mumford: A Life Lived in Courtice, Ontario

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Maurice Norman Mumford on June 28th, 2022. He was a resident of Courtice, Ontario, and had spent his entire life in the town.

A Life Lived in Courtice

Maurice Norman Mumford was born and raised in Courtice, Ontario. He never left the town and spent his entire life there. He was a well-respected member of the community, known for his kindness and generosity.

Throughout his life, Maurice was dedicated to his family. He was a loving husband to his wife Clarissa, and a devoted father to his daughters Debbie Crosby and Joanne Mumford. He was also a proud grandfather to Moe (Doug) of Katie, Rebecca Crosby (Sabrina Mariani), Matt Schlotzhauer (Maddy Lunz), Rachel Bargent (Sean), and Bridget Schlotzhauer (Steve Fontana), and a great-grandfather to Oliver and Annie Bargent.

In addition to his immediate family, Maurice is survived by a large number of nieces and nephews, as well as other members of his family and acquaintances.

Offering Condolences

We invite friends and family members to offer their condolences to the family in the form of words that can be posted on this memorial page as a tribute to Maurice. These comments will be permanently posted on the page for the family to read at their leisure.

To leave a tribute, click on the “Condolences” link at the bottom of this page on your web browser.

A Heartfelt Tribute

Maurice Norman Mumford will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was a kind and generous man who dedicated his life to his family and his community.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to his wife Clarissa, his daughters Debbie and Joanne, and his entire family and circle of friends during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

Manjinder Shergill obituary Turlock California attorney death The People’s Lawyer founder dies Manjinder Shergill cause of death Tributes pour in for Manjinder Shergill

News Source : today obits

Source Link :Manjinder Shergill Death, Turlock California Attorney At The People’s Lawyer Has Died – today obits/