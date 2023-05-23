Dead – Death – Obituary News : Manny Ybarra Funeral and Visitation Arrangements – The Guardian

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Manny Ybarra: A Life Lived to the Fullest

On May 18, 2023, the world lost a remarkable young man, Manny Ybarra. He passed away at the Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, at the age of 28, surrounded by his beloved family members. Manny’s life will be celebrated on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Andrews, Texas, where his community will come together to pay their final respects.

Manny was born on September 30, 1994, in Andrews, Texas, to parents Rodolfo Adrian Ybarra and Melissa Lopez Garcia. From a very young age, he was diagnosed with a rare blood ailment that would impact him for the rest of his life. Despite the challenges he faced, Manny refused to let his condition define him, and he lived his life with extraordinary resilience and determination.

Manny’s life was a testament to the power of positivity and the importance of cherishing every moment. He miraculously outlived the diagnosis of a five-year life expectancy, and his family considered themselves incredibly fortunate to have had him as a part of their lives for the entirety of those 28 years.

Manny’s family and friends will pay their final respects at the McNett Funeral Home, which will be open for visitation services from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Thursday, May 25, 2023. On the same day, there will be a recitation of the Rosary at the Catholic Church of Our Lady of Lourdes at 7:30 PM. The following day, Manny’s funeral service will take place at the same church, presided over by the Reverend Joseph Ogbonna.

Manny’s life touched many people, and the outpouring of grief and support from his community has been overwhelming. His legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew and loved him.

As the community gathers to remember Manny, they will reflect on the many ways in which he brought joy, inspiration, and hope to those around him. Manny’s life was a shining example of how to live with grace and courage in the face of adversity.

Manny’s unwavering spirit was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. He faced every challenge with a smile on his face, and his positive attitude never wavered. Manny’s life was a reminder that no matter what obstacles we face, we must always strive to live our lives to the fullest.

At the funeral service, Manny’s friends and family members will serve as pallbearers, carrying his casket to his final resting place at the Andrews North Cemetery. While his physical presence may no longer be with us, Manny’s spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

As we say goodbye to Manny, we are left with a profound sense of loss, but also a deep appreciation for the time we had with him. Manny’s life was a gift, and his legacy will continue to inspire us to live our lives with kindness, compassion, and joy.

Rest in peace, Manny Ybarra. You will be deeply missed, but your spirit will live on forever.

