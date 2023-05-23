Dead – Death – Obituary News : Manoj Bajpayee on Actor’s Suicide: Misunderstanding Led to Tragedy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Talent Lost Too Soon

Sushant Singh Rajput was a name that was synonymous with talent, hard work, and dedication in the film industry. He rose to fame entirely on his own, without any godfather or influential connections. He was one of the biggest performers in the business, and his acting skills were appreciated by both critics and audiences alike. But in June 2020, he was discovered dead, leaving everyone in shock and with a vacuum that would never be filled.

Everyone in the profession was astounded by his passing, and his admirers and coworkers frequently think back on him. Manoj Bajpayee, who collaborated with Sushant in the film ‘Sonchiriya,’ was questioned about his demise, business politics, and nepotism. The actor shares that politics has been in the industry forever, but it gets dirtier after one achieves success. Manoj Bajpayee shares that he never had any issue with it since he was thick-skinned and stubborn. However, that wasn’t the case with Sushant Singh Rajput. The Family Man actor reveals that the late actor shared these challenges that he faced in the industry.

As per a report, in an interview, Manoj was asked if nepotism affected Sushant. The actor says that Sushant wanted to be a star. Now, the problem with that is that there’s fierce competition for the same as everyone tries their best to get that position. But Sushant couldn’t bear the same, he says,”I have realised that he was a pure soul and andar se baccha tha. He could not understand the manipulation that was needed.”

Sushant’s passing was a significant loss to the film industry, and it brought to light several issues that have plagued the industry for years. The debate on nepotism and the struggles faced by outsiders in the industry came to the forefront. It also highlighted the importance of mental health and the need to address it openly.

Sushant was a self-made actor who had started his journey with television shows and had made a successful transition to the big screen. He was known for his dedication and hard work, and his performances in films like ‘Kai Po Che,’ ‘PK,’ and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ were highly appreciated. He was an actor who believed in taking risks and experimenting with different genres, and his performances in films like ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’ and ‘Sonchiriya’ were a testament to that.

Sushant’s passing left a void in the industry, and it was a reminder that talent alone is not enough to survive in the industry. The industry needs to be more inclusive and welcoming to outsiders who come with dreams and aspirations. It needs to be a place where talent is recognized and appreciated, regardless of one’s background.

As fans and admirers of Sushant Singh Rajput, we can only hope that his legacy lives on and that his passing brings about a positive change in the industry. We can remember him for his talent, his dedication, and his passion for acting. And we can continue to support and appreciate the work of talented actors who come from all walks of life. Sushant Singh Rajput may be gone, but his spirit and his legacy will live on forever.

