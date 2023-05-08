Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man’s cause of death determined after December disappearance

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Ronald Henry: Autopsy Report Reveals Cause

On March 6, 2023, tragedy struck in the small town of Ellenboro Township, Wisconsin. A 34-year-old man named Ronald Henry, who had been missing since December, was found dead in a ravine in the woods. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported that Henry’s body was discovered by a 14-year-old boy who was searching for deer antlers in the area. The autopsy report, released by the Grant County Coroner’s Office, revealed that Henry’s death was accidental and caused by hypothermia from prolonged exposure to cold temperatures, with methamphetamine use as a contributing factor.

The circumstances surrounding Ronald Henry’s disappearance remain unclear. According to the sheriff’s office, he was last seen at his home in Ellenboro Township, about a mile north of where his body was found. A search was conducted in the surrounding area after Henry was reported missing, but it did not extend far enough to uncover his body. It was only by chance that the 14-year-old boy stumbled upon it while exploring the woods.

The autopsy report sheds some light on Henry’s final moments. It reveals that he died of hypothermia, which occurs when the body’s core temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia can be caused by exposure to cold temperatures, especially when combined with wet clothing or wind chill. In Henry’s case, it appears that he was exposed to the elements for an extended period, which led to his death.

The report also notes that methamphetamine use was a contributing factor in Henry’s death. Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant drug that can cause a number of physical and psychological problems. It can increase heart rate and blood pressure, which can put a strain on the cardiovascular system. Methamphetamine can also impair judgment and decision-making, which can lead to risky behavior.

It is unclear how long Henry had been using methamphetamine or if he was under the influence of the drug at the time of his disappearance. However, the autopsy report suggests that his drug use may have contributed to his vulnerability to the cold. Methamphetamine can cause vasoconstriction, which is the narrowing of blood vessels that can reduce blood flow to the extremities. This can make it harder for the body to regulate its temperature, especially in cold conditions.

The tragic death of Ronald Henry is a reminder of the dangers of drug use and the importance of staying warm and safe in cold weather. It is also a reminder of the importance of thorough searches when someone goes missing. Henry’s body was found just outside the area that had been searched, highlighting the need for search efforts to be comprehensive and extensive.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is expected to meet with the Grant County District Attorney’s Office to review the investigation. It is unclear if any charges will be filed in connection with Henry’s death. Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, the community of Ellenboro Township is mourning the loss of one of its own. Ronald Henry’s death is a tragedy that has touched many lives, and his memory will be remembered by those who knew him.

News Source : https://www.kcrg.com

Source Link :Grant County Coroner determines cause of death for man who went missing in December/