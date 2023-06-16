Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man’s ID Revealed in Baseball Dugout Fatality at Saratoga Springs Park

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Body Found in Saratoga Springs Baseball Dugout

A body was discovered in a baseball dugout at the West Side Recreation park in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, June 15. The discovery was made at around 7 a.m. when investigators were conducting a welfare check after receiving a call from a concerned citizen. The Saratoga Springs Police department later identified the man as 55-year-old Steven French, a resident of Saratoga Springs.

Details of the Investigation

Police did not speculate on the cause of death but stated that there was no indication of criminal activity and no threat to the public. The investigation revealed that French had been at the location for several hours before he was found. The Saratoga County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.

Steven French

Steven French was a resident of the West Side Rec area and was not homeless, according to the Saratoga Springs Police department. His death has come as a shock to the community, and many are mourning his loss.

Community Reaction

The community has expressed its condolences to the family of Steven French. Many have described him as a kind and friendly person who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

The Saratoga Springs Police department has thanked the concerned citizen who called in the welfare check that led to the discovery of the body. Without their call, the investigation may have been delayed, and French’s body may have remained undiscovered for longer.

Conclusion

The discovery of Steven French’s body has left the Saratoga Springs community in shock. The cause of death is yet to be determined, but the police have ruled out any criminal activity. The community is mourning the loss of a kind and friendly person who was always willing to help others.

The Saratoga Springs Police department has thanked the concerned citizen who called in the welfare check, and the investigation will continue until an official cause of death is determined.

News Source : Michael Mashburn

Source Link :Baseball Dugout Death: ID Released For Man Found Dead At Saratoga Springs Park | Saratoga Daily Voice/