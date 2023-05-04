Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man’s Intense Near-Death Life Review After 45-Minute Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Bare’s Intense Life Review During a Near-Death Experience

Introduction

Robert Bare, Co-Founder and Vice President of Spiritual Awakenings International, shared his near-death experience with Mysteries of Life. During his experience, he had an intense and introspective life review. In this article, we will explore his experience in detail.

The Near-Death Experience

Robert Bare had a near-death experience when he was in his 20s. He was driving on a highway when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. During the impact, he was thrown out of the car and his body was severely injured.

As he lay there on the ground, he felt his spirit leaving his body. He remembers feeling a sense of peace and calmness, as if he was being guided by an unseen force. He began to float upwards, leaving his body behind.

As he reached a certain height, he saw a bright light in the distance. The light was so bright that he had to shield his eyes. As he moved closer to the light, he felt an overwhelming sense of love and warmth.

The Life Review

As he approached the light, he felt a presence beside him. It was a being of light, who communicated with him telepathically. The being told him that he was not ready to enter the light yet, and that he had to go through a life review first.

During the life review, Robert Bare saw his entire life flash before his eyes. He saw every action, every thought, and every emotion he had ever experienced. He felt the impact of his actions on others, and he saw how his choices affected his life.

He saw the good and the bad, the happy and the sad. He saw everything that he had ever done, and he felt it all. He felt the pain he had caused others, and he felt the joy he had brought to others.

The life review was not a judgmental experience. It was a learning experience. Robert Bare learned from his mistakes, and he saw the consequences of his actions. He felt a deep sense of regret for the pain he had caused, but he also felt a sense of gratitude for the love he had received.

The Importance of the Life Review

Robert Bare believes that the life review is an important part of the near-death experience. It allows us to see our lives from a different perspective, and it teaches us valuable lessons.

The life review is not just for those who have had a near-death experience. It is something that we can all do while we are still alive. We can reflect on our lives and see the impact of our actions.

We can learn from our mistakes and make changes in our lives. We can choose to be more loving, more compassionate, and more understanding. We can choose to make a positive impact on the world.

The Aftermath of the Near-Death Experience

After his near-death experience, Robert Bare returned to his body. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair his injuries.

The experience had a profound impact on him. He felt a sense of peace and clarity that he had never felt before. He knew that he had a purpose in life, and he was determined to fulfill it.

He became more spiritual, and he began to explore different spiritual practices. He eventually co-founded Spiritual Awakenings International, a non-profit organization that helps people explore their spirituality.

Conclusion

Robert Bare’s near-death experience was a profound and life-changing event. His intense life review taught him valuable lessons, and it gave him a sense of purpose.

The life review is an important part of the near-death experience, but it is also something that we can all do while we are still alive. We can reflect on our lives, learn from our mistakes, and choose to make a positive impact on the world.

News Source : https://www.ntd.com

Source Link :Robert Bare Died for About 45 Minutes, Had Intense Near-Death Life Review | Full Interview/