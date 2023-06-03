Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man’s Taser death cause revealed by LA coroner

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Most Expensive Real Estate Owned by Celebrities

Celebrities are known for their luxurious lifestyles and one of the ways they showcase their wealth is through their real estate properties. From sprawling mansions to exclusive penthouses, these stars spare no expense when it comes to their homes. Here are some of the most expensive real estate owned by celebrities:

1. Beyoncé & Jay Z

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z added a 30,000-square-foot Malibu mansion to their real estate portfolio for a staggering $200 million in 2022. The property sits on an 8-acre cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean and was designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The sale has since been named the most expensive ever recorded in the state of California and the second most expensive real estate transaction in the United States.

2. Jeff Bezos

In 2020, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos acquired the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for $165 million. The mansion was originally built in 1937 by Jack L. Warner, one of the founders of Warner Bros. The 13,600-square-foot residence includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, and a large formal dining room. The gated property additionally contains two visitor facilities, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.

3. Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr spent $145 million on a mansion and an adjacent plot of land in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2022. The purchase was delayed due to the development of the property, as certain phases of the development must be completed before another person can take over the management of the property.

4. Tina Turner

Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach put $76 million on the residence of their dreams in the village of Stefa, just outside Zurich, Switzerland. The waterfront building with ten buildings overlooks Lake Zurich and covers an area of more than 240,000 square meters. It also includes a non-public pond, creek, pool, and boat deck.

5. Drake

Drake recently purchased a Beverly Hills mansion for $75 million, which was formerly owned by Robbie Williams. The over 24,000-square-foot residence sits on over 20 acres, making it one of the largest estates in Los Angeles. It contains seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms in addition to a separate staff wing. The house also has formal living and dining rooms, a library, and a connoisseur’s kitchen with a breakfast nook. Outside, the hotel has a swimming pool, tennis court, indoor, and outdoor kitchen, and guest house.

6. Kim Kardashian

In 2022, Kim Kardashian bought an oceanfront mansion in Malibu for $70.4 million, previously owned by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The house was originally built in 1944 but underwent several renovations. It includes four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in addition to a number of living areas and a home fitness center. Additional services include a swimming pool, a spa center, and a tennis court.

7. The Weeknd

In 2021, The Weeknd spent $70 million on his 33,000-square-foot Bel Air property. The mansion recently underwent a major renovation, modernizing the house with marble and floor-to-ceiling glass doorways. It offers a fitness center, a cinema, a music studio, a sauna, a hammam, and an indoor pool. Outside, there is a sports court and a shocking infinity pool with a waterfall.

8. Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi purchased two oceanfront properties in Carpinteria for $70 million in 2022. The purchase marked the most expensive residential deal in Santa Barbara County’s history and included a mansion on 3.4 acres of land and its nearly vacant 6.6-acre lot next door. The property has 5 bedrooms and eight bathrooms in a 9,000 square foot home. The property additionally includes a visitor’s residence, a marble mosaic swimming pool, an open kitchen, and raised vegetable gardens.

9. Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Before their split, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie invested $67 million in a French castle and winery called Miraval Château. Located in the town of Correns in the south of France, the estate covers over 1,200 acres and includes the land where Château Miraval wine is produced. The property also has a chapel and recording studio in addition to several different buildings.

10. Scooter Braun

In 2021, music director Scooter Braun acquired a trendy 19,000-square-foot farmhouse for $65 million, breaking Brentwood’s record. The mansion sits on nearly 4 acres and has six bedrooms, 9 and a half bathrooms, an indoor pool, a steam room, a home theater, and a wine cellar.

11. Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Most recently, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck purchased a luxurious Miami Beach estate for $60 million. The property includes 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a movie theater, a wine cellar, and an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.

These celebrities prove that when it comes to real estate, the sky’s the limit. Their lavish homes are not only a symbol of their success but also a reflection of their personal tastes and lifestyles.

