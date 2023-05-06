Dead – Death – Obituary News : Manu Ginobili’s Father Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How Lucky I Was to Have Him: Manu Ginobili Mourns the Loss of His Father

It is with a heavy heart that San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili announced on Twitter that his father, Jorge Ginobili, has passed away. The Argentine basketball player posted a touching tribute to his dad, saying, “How I am going to miss this old man. How lucky I was to have him for so long.” The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the father and son embracing each other.

For Ginobili, family has always been a priority. He has often spoken about the importance of his loved ones, especially his father, who was a constant source of support throughout his career. In fact, during his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction speech just eight months ago, Ginobili honored his father and said he wished he was there to watch his big moment. Holding back tears, he said he missed him a lot.

Jorge Ginobili was not just a proud father, but also a mentor and coach to his son. He instilled in him a love for the game of basketball and taught him the values of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Jorge was also a basketball player in his younger years and passed on his passion for the sport to his son.

Manu Ginobili’s success on the court can be attributed in large part to the support and guidance he received from his father. Jorge was always there to offer advice, encouragement, and motivation. He was a constant presence in his son’s life, attending his games and cheering him on from the sidelines. Even after retiring from basketball, Ginobili continued to lean on his father for support and guidance.

The loss of Jorge Ginobili is a devastating blow for Manu and his family. He was not just a father, but a best friend and confidante. His passing leaves a void that can never be filled. But in his grief, Ginobili can take comfort in the fact that his father’s legacy will live on through him and his children.

Jorge Ginobili may be gone, but his memory will always be cherished by those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered as a loving father, a dedicated coach, and a passionate basketball player. And to his son, Manu, he will always be a source of inspiration and strength.

As the San Antonio community mourns the loss of Jorge Ginobili, our thoughts and prayers are with Manu and his family during this difficult time. We can only hope that the outpouring of love and support from fans and friends around the world will bring them some comfort and solace.

In closing, we echo Manu’s sentiment and say, “How lucky we all were to have Jorge Ginobili in our lives. Rest in peace.”

News Source : Jeff Garcia (KENS)

Source Link :Manu Ginobili announces father passes away/