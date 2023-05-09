Dead – Death – Obituary News : Many killed and injured in Madhya Pradesh bus crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Madhya Pradesh as 22 Passengers Lose Their Lives in a Bus Accident

Madhya Pradesh witnessed a tragic accident on May 9, 2023, as a bus carrying more than 50 passengers fell off a bridge in Khargone, claiming the lives of 22 people. The accident left more than 20 passengers injured, and the state government has announced financial assistance to the families of the victims. According to sources, the bus was traveling from Shrikhandi to Indore, and the accident occurred when the bus crashed through the railing of a bridge in Khargone.

The accident has left the state government in mourning, with several officials expressing their condolences to the families of the victims. The injured passengers have been admitted to a local hospital, and their condition is said to be critical. The accident site is located near the villages of Dansoa and Dongargarh, and the police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the bus fell into the river after crashing through the railing of the bridge. Several locals rushed to the site to help rescue the passengers, and some of them managed to pull a few passengers from the water. Unfortunately, some passengers were trapped inside the bus and couldn’t be rescued in time.

The state government has announced financial assistance to the families of the victims. The families of those who lost their lives in the accident will receive Rs. 4 lakhs, while those who were seriously injured will receive Rs. 50,000. The families of the other injured passengers will receive Rs. 25,000. The assistance is aimed at providing some relief to the families who have lost their loved ones or have been affected by the accident.

The accident has once again highlighted the need for better infrastructure and safety measures on Indian roads. The government must take steps to ensure that the roads and bridges are well-maintained and safe for public use. The state government must also ensure that transport operators follow safety guidelines and maintain their vehicles properly.

The accident in Madhya Pradesh is a grim reminder of the need for road safety and the importance of taking precautions while traveling. Passengers must also ensure that they follow safety guidelines while traveling and avoid overcrowding in vehicles. The authorities must take swift action to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future and ensure that the families of the victims receive the support they need during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the tragic bus accident in Madhya Pradesh has claimed the lives of 22 passengers and left several others injured. The accident has highlighted the need for better infrastructure and safety measures on Indian roads. The state government must take steps to ensure that the roads and bridges are well-maintained and safe for public use. The authorities must also ensure that transport operators follow safety guidelines and maintain their vehicles properly. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time.

News Source : ABP Ananda

Source Link :Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident Claims Many Lives , Death, Injury/