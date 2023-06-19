Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marathi actress Shanta Tambe dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shanta Tambe Passes Away: Remembering the Marathi Actress

Marathi cinema has lost one of its beloved actresses as Shanta Tambe passed away on Monday. She was known for her memorable performances in films like ‘Mohityanchi Manjula’ and ‘Sawal Majha Aika’. The veteran actress was 90 years old at the time of her demise.

Early Life and Career

Shanta Tambe was born in 1930 in Maharashtra. She started her acting career in the Marathi theatre and later moved on to films. Tambe made her debut in Marathi cinema with the film ‘Sant Sakhu’ in 1955. She went on to act in over 50 Marathi films in a career spanning four decades.

Memorable Performances

Tambe was known for her versatile acting skills and her ability to portray various characters with ease. She delivered some of her best performances in films like ‘Mohityanchi Manjula’, ‘Sawal Majha Aika’, ‘Gulacha Ganapati’ and ‘Sarja’. She was also a part of the popular Marathi TV series ‘Damini’.

Legacy

Tambe’s contribution to Marathi cinema cannot be overlooked. She was a part of the golden era of Marathi cinema and worked with some of the most talented actors and directors of her time. Her performances continue to inspire young actors even today.

Condolences Pour In

The news of Shanta Tambe’s demise has left the Marathi film industry in shock. Many actors and filmmakers took to social media to express their condolences.

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar tweeted, “Sad to hear about the demise of veteran actress Shanta Tambe. She will always be remembered for her contribution to Marathi cinema.”

Director Mahesh Manjrekar wrote, “Shanta Tai was a wonderful actress and a warm human being. Her demise is a great loss to the Marathi film industry.”

Actress Sonali Kulkarni tweeted, “Rest in peace Shanta Tai. Your contribution to Marathi cinema will always be remembered.”

The End of an Era

Shanta Tambe’s demise marks the end of an era in Marathi cinema. She was a part of the industry for over four decades and her contribution will always be remembered. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Shanta Tambe Passes Away: मराठी सिनेसृष्टीतील ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री शांता तांबे काळाच्या पडद्याआड/