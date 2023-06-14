Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marc Marotta’s Passing: Discover More About His Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marc Marotta Obituary: Remembering a Life of Perseverance and Care

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Marc Marotta’s passing. Marc was a beloved coach and mentor to his children Karley, Cameron, Chloe, and McKenna. He was the dearest son of Phil and the late Esther, and a special brother to Dean. Marc’s passing has left a void in the lives of his family and friends, but his legacy of perseverance and care will continue to inspire those who knew him.

A Life of Perseverance

Marc’s dedication to his mother, who had been ill for several weeks before her passing, is a testament to his perseverance. He never gave up on her, always encouraging her to get better and never losing hope. Marc’s unwavering support and love for his mother is a reflection of the kind of person he was – a man who never gave up on those he cared for.

A Caring Brother and Son

Marc was not only a loving son to his parents Phil and Esther, but also a caring brother to Dean. He was always there for his family, offering a helping hand whenever they needed it. Marc’s kindness and warmth made him a beloved member of his family, and his presence will be missed dearly.

A Beloved Coach and Mentor

Marc’s dedication to his children, Karley, Cameron, Chloe, and McKenna, was evident in everything he did. He was a coach and mentor to them, always encouraging them to pursue their dreams and never giving up on them. Marc’s love for his children knew no bounds, and his impact on their lives will be felt for years to come.

Fondly Remembered by Family and Friends

Marc’s passing has left a void in the lives of his family and friends. He was a kind, caring, and devoted person who touched the lives of everyone he met. His legacy of perseverance and care will continue to inspire those who knew him, and he will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Rest in Peace, Marc

We pray that God may grant Marc’s soul peace. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but his memory will live on through the love and kindness he showed to those around him.

