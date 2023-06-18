Dead – Death – Obituary News : March to End School Bullying Following Lindsay’s Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hundreds of people marched in Vendin-le-Vieil (Pas-de-Calais) on June 18, 2023, in memory of Lindsay, a 13-year-old schoolgirl who committed suicide on May 12 as a result of school bullying. The march was organised by Lindsay’s relatives, who led the procession in silence, with her mother, Betty Gervois, at the forefront. The demonstrators called for “concrete measures” to protect students who are victims of bullying and demanded that social media companies such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok take responsibility for the harmful content posted on their platforms.

Betty Gervois addressed the crowd, saying: “We address all the children who are suffering: they are not alone.” She urged the government to take action against social media companies that profit from “hateful and offensive language”. The protesters wore white t-shirts and carried flowers, marching from Lindsay’s college to the high school in the area. A banner reading “Justice for Lindsay, no to bullying” was held at the front of the procession. The demonstrators returned to Lindsay’s school for a balloon release.

Hubert Constancias, a retiree from Puy-de-Dôme, attended the march with his granddaughter, who was “shocked by this story”. He said that when he knew someone who had been harassed, the school listened to their complaints, but others were not so lucky. Magali Levecque, a mother of one of Lindsay’s friends, stressed the importance of “concrete measures” and “more listening in schools” to combat bullying.

After meeting with Lindsay’s family on June 5, Pap Ndiaye, the Minister of Education, came under criticism for his “insufficient” response to the problem. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has now promised to make “the fight against bullying the absolute priority for the start of the 2023 school year”. Some parents, however, remain skeptical and are calling for stronger measures and responsiveness from national education.

In Lindsay’s case, four minors were charged with “school bullying leading to suicide”, and an adult was charged with “death threats”. An administrative investigation has been opened by the ministry, and Lindsay’s family has filed a complaint against the establishment, the rectorate, the police, and Facebook.

The march in memory of Lindsay sends a clear message to the government and social media companies that more needs to be done to protect children from the harmful effects of bullying. It is a call to action for concrete measures and more listening in schools, so that no child has to suffer the same fate as Lindsay.

