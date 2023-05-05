Dead – Death – Obituary News : Margie’s Candies Legacy Lives On Through Son’s Ownership

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Margie’s Candies: A Beloved Chicago Institution Carries on Its Legacy

For nearly a century, Margie’s Candies has been a staple in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago. Founded in the 1920s by Peter Poulos’ father and grandfather as Security Sweet Shop, the shop quickly became known for its homemade ice cream and candy. In the 1950s, Peter’s mother, Margie, took over the business and renamed it after herself. Margie’s Candies became a popular spot for families, where they could share massive sundaes in cozy booths.

After Margie passed away in 1995, her son, Peter, took over the family business. He was known to customers and the community as a kind and caring owner who often gave candy out for free or donated it to neighborhood fundraisers. Despite running a medical practice across the street, Margie’s Candies was his true passion. Even when he fell ill, he called in every day to make sure everything was running smoothly.

Peter passed away on April 26, 2021, at the age of 86. His son, George, is now taking over the business as the fourth-generation owner and operator. George plans to keep Margie’s the same as it has always been, from the menu to the old-school kitschy decor. He sees himself running the ice cream shop for years to come and passing the business down to his children when he’s older.

Margie’s Candies has a rich history and has been patronized by many famous figures, including Al Capone, The Beatles, and Aretha Franklin. Poulos played a significant role in making the family business a success, and since his passing, the family has received an outpouring of support from customers, friends, and family.

Earlier this week, a large floral arrangement in the shape of an ice cream cone and a single white rose were placed on the Logan Square shop’s gate in tribute to Peter Poulos. The restaurant reopened the day after the funeral services, with George at the helm.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of pressure. I still want to make sure I live up to my dad’s expectations,” George said. “I’m excited about it. I just want to keep everything going.”

Margie’s Candies is more than just an ice cream shop. It’s a symbol of family, community, and Chicago history. As George takes over the business, he is carrying on his family’s legacy and ensuring that Margie’s Candies will continue to be a beloved institution for generations to come.

