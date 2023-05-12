Dead – Death – Obituary News : Margot Robbie as Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four Fan Art

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Rumored Casting of Margot Robbie as Sue Storm in Fantastic Four

It seems that the rumors surrounding the casting of Marvel’s first family in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot just won’t quit. Margot Robbie, best known for her role as Harley Quinn in the DCEU, has been offered the role of Sue Storm, the powerful Invisible Woman. While nothing is official, new fan art has given us a glimpse of what Robbie could look like suited up as the matriarch of Marvel’s First Family.

The Endless Casting Rumors

As fans eagerly await news about the Fantastic Four reboot, rumors about the casting have been swirling for months. Adam Driver is said to be in talks to play Mister Fantastic, while Paul Mescal is rumored to be a lock for the Human Torch. Daveed Diggs has also been mentioned as a possible contender for The Thing, though there have been some strange claims about Mila Kunis being eyed for the role as well.

Margot Robbie as Sue Storm

While we wait for an official announcement, the possibility of Margot Robbie playing Sue Storm has generated a lot of buzz. The actress has already proven her superhero chops in the DCEU, and many fans believe she would be a perfect fit for the role of the Invisible Woman.

Fan Art Gives Us a Glimpse

New fan art has given us a glimpse of what Robbie could look like as Sue Storm. The image shows Robbie in a sleek, white suit, complete with the character’s iconic blue lenses. Robbie looks every bit the part of the powerful hero, and this has only fueled the speculation that she could be the perfect choice for the role.

The Challenge of the Fantastic Four Reboot

While the casting rumors are exciting, the Fantastic Four reboot has a lot to live up to. The previous attempts to bring Marvel’s first family to the big screen have been less than successful, and this new project needs to be a hit. Director Matt Shakman has a big job ahead of him, and getting the casting right is just the first step.

What’s Next for the Fantastic Four?

With the WGA strike halting the latest round of rewrites, it’s unclear what impact this will have on the pre-production of the Fantastic Four reboot. Marvel Studios is clearly eager to get this project off the ground, and an official announcement could come as soon as this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The film is currently set to be released in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Conclusion

While nothing is official yet, the rumors surrounding the casting of the Fantastic Four reboot continue to generate excitement among fans. Margot Robbie as Sue Storm would be a dream come true for many, and the new fan art only adds to the anticipation. We’ll have to wait and see what Marvel Studios has in store, but one thing is for sure: this reboot needs to be fantastic.

