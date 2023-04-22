Dead – Death – Obituary News : Maria Melchizede Obituary, Maria Melchizede Has Passed – Death Cause – obituary

Maria Melchizede has sadly passed away. The cause of her death is not specified at this time. Her obituary is being shared to honor and remember her life.

Maria Melchizede Obituary and Funeral Service

A Beloved Daughter, Baby Maria Melchizedek

The loss of Baby Maria Melchizedek, the beloved daughter of John Carlo and Magui, who died away yesterday, April 21, while Magui was in labor has left all of us with a tremendous feeling of regret and grief.

We Remember Maria and Celebrate Her Life

Tomorrow, April 23, at three o’clock in the afternoon, in the Holy Gardens Matutum Memorial Park, we will be holding a solemn interment service in which we will honor Maria’s memory and bid her farewell. The ceremony will be held in her honor.

During this difficult time, we invite you to take part in this event with us. We ask that you keep Maria, our family, and especially John and Magui in your thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your thoughtful consideration of this request as we come together to remember Maria and celebrate her life.

Offering Comfort and Support to Those in Need

While we come together to remember Maria and celebrate her life, we also want John and Magui to know that we are here for them as they struggle through the aftermath of this incomprehensible loss. We ask that you join us in offering comfort to those around us and keeping them close in our thoughts as we remember those who have passed.

We pray that they may discover solace in the memories of their precious daughter, and that Jesus Christ will grant Maria the serenity that she craves via his loving embrace. We also pray that they will find solace in one another. Let us respect Maria’s memory by reflecting on the happy times we shared with her and by carrying her spirit with us constantly so that we can continue to carry on the work she started.

Grateful for Love, Support, and Understanding

We appreciate the love, support, and understanding that you have shown to us along this journey. As we gather to honor Maria, we thank you for your kind words and actions during this difficult time. May we all find comfort and healing in each other’s presence and in the memories we hold dear.

Thank you for joining us as we bid farewell to Baby Maria Melchizedek and honor her memory. We are grateful for your presence and support.