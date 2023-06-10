Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mariah Abraham’s Fatal Car Accident and Funeral in Colorado

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mariah Abraham Car Accident: Remembering a Beloved Mother, Daughter, and Fiancée

Early Life and Education

Mariah Fenton was born in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, and completed her high school studies at Abington Heights in 2008. Despite facing a challenging disease, she worked as an Office Manager at Zick Productions before her health prevented her from continuing.

A Beloved Family Member and Friend

Mariah was known for her kind and considerate nature, always seeing the best in others. She was a dedicated daughter to her stepfather, Mark T. Fenton, and her stepfather, Douglas J. Mirabelli, as well as her mother, Barbi Manning Miller. Mariah was also a loving sister, mother, and fiancée, and her capacity for love and adventure was unmatched. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Tragic Loss

Mariah passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening at the Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was only 33 years old. Her father, Frank Miller, had already passed away when she died. The cause of her death was a car accident, and the details of the incident have not been released.

Surviving Family Members

Mariah is survived by her two cherished daughters, Madilyn Manning and Lainey Rossman, as well as David Garrison’s children, Remington David and Willow Grace. She is also survived by her stepfather Frank Miller, stepmother Vicki Fenton, sisters Britney Fenton, Alicia Manning, Denyil, Jill, Julia, Melinda, and Randi, as well as nieces and nephews.

In Memory of Mariah

Mariah will be remembered for her boundless love, adventurous spirit, and kind heart. Her loss is deeply felt by her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.

