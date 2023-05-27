Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marianne Tombaugh Passes Away: Clayton Kershaw’s Mother Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The baseball world mourns the loss of Marianne Tombaugh, the mother of Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Clayton Kershaw. According to Ellen Kershaw, Marianne passed away on Saturday, leaving behind a legacy of love and support for her son and his passion for baseball.

Clayton’s parents separated when he was just 10 years old, and his mother took him in and raised him in a Dallas suburb. It was Marianne who fueled her son’s love for the game, doing everything she could to ensure he had the opportunity to play and practice. She was often seen in the front row of games, loudly cheering for her son and keeping score in a ledger to calm her worries.

Ellen Kershaw, Clayton’s wife, spoke about Marianne’s unwavering support at the dedication of a newly renovated kids’ baseball field in Inglewood, which the pitcher’s foundation helped fund. “She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father, and the ballplayer that he is today,” Ellen said.

Clayton and Ellen are parents to four young adults, and as the couple faces this difficult loss, the baseball community has rallied around them. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Clayton would start Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, but acknowledged the heavy heart he carried into the game.

“Losing a parent is one of life’s most difficult experiences,” Roberts said on Mother’s Day, “and I’m sure this is a day that he has a heavy heart.”

Despite the emotional weight he carried, Clayton took to the mound with his signature strength and skill, earning the respect and admiration of fans and teammates alike. He has been a fixture of the Dodgers’ team since 2008, racking up 203 career wins and 15 years in the majors.

But beyond his impressive stats and accomplishments, Clayton is known for his humility and dedication to giving back to his community. Through his foundation, he has supported numerous causes, including building and renovating baseball fields for children.

As the baseball community mourns the loss of Marianne Tombaugh, they also celebrate the life and legacy she leaves behind through her son. Clayton Kershaw is more than just a baseball player; he is a son, a husband, a father, and a philanthropist. And as he continues to honor his mother’s memory both on and off the field, he reminds us of the power of love and the impact one person can have on the lives of those around them.

