Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marianne Tombaugh Passes Away: Death Announcement

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Marianne Tombaugh: A Life Well-Lived

On Saturday, Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, announced that Clayton’s mother, Marianne Tombaugh, had passed away. The news has hit the Dodgers community hard, as Marianne was a beloved figure both within the team and beyond.

A Life of Service and Love

Marianne Tombaugh was born on June 18th, 1955, in Dallas, Texas. She grew up in a family that valued hard work and service, and these values stayed with her throughout her life. After graduating from high school, Marianne attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, where she earned a degree in nursing.

After college, Marianne moved to Zambia, where she worked as a nurse for two years. This experience had a profound impact on her, and she continued to be passionate about global health issues for the rest of her life. She went on to earn a Master’s degree in public health from Tulane University in New Orleans, and worked for many years in health education and outreach programs in Louisiana.

In 1989, Marianne married Christopher Kershaw, and the couple moved to Texas, where Christopher worked as an executive with the ExxonMobil Corporation. Marianne continued to work in public health, and also became an active member of the community, volunteering with organizations such as the Junior League and the PTA.

When Clayton was born in 1988, Marianne became a devoted mother, and her love for her son was evident in everything she did. She supported Clayton’s passion for baseball, and was always his biggest fan.

A Legacy of Love

Although Marianne’s life was cut short, her legacy will live on through her family and the many people she touched throughout her life. She was known for her warmth, her generosity, and her unwavering commitment to service.

Clayton Kershaw has often spoken about the impact his mother had on his life, both as a person and as a baseball player. In a statement released on Saturday, Clayton said: “My mom was my everything. She was always there for me, no matter what. I’m grateful for every moment I had with her, and I will miss her more than words can express.”

The Dodgers organization also released a statement, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Marianne Tombaugh. Our thoughts and prayers are with Clayton and his family during this difficult time.”

A Life Well-Lived

Marianne Tombaugh lived a life that was defined by love, service, and a commitment to making the world a better place. Whether she was working as a nurse in Zambia, volunteering in her community, or supporting her son’s dreams, Marianne always gave her all. She will be missed by many, but her spirit will live on through the memories she created and the lives she touched.

Rest in peace, Marianne Tombaugh.

Marianne Tombaugh obituary announcement Marianne Tombaugh death news Remembering Marianne Tombaugh Marianne Tombaugh life and legacy Marianne Tombaugh funeral arrangements

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Marianne Tombaugh Obituary, Death, Marianne Tombaugh Has Died/