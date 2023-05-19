Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marie Duke Passes Away in Benton, Arkansas – Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marie Duke Obituary, Death – A Tribute to a Beloved Sister-in-Law

The news of Marie “Ree Ree” Duke’s passing has left my entire family in a state of shock and grief. Ree Ree was not only my sister-in-law, but she was also a dear friend who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her generous nature, positive outlook on life, infectious laugh, and deep appreciation for quality time spent with loved ones will always be remembered.

A Life Well-Lived

Ree Ree was an upbeat, fun-loving individual who brought happiness to all those around her. We spent our formative years together on Hester Drive, and even though we all lead very different lives now, we’ve stayed in touch through the various projects we’ve worked on together as adults. Seeing her obituary fills me with an overwhelming feeling of loss, prompting me to recall many events that I had previously shoved to the back of my mind.

Remembering Ree Ree

Ree Ree’s passing has left a void in our lives that cannot be filled. Her physical absence will be keenly felt, but the memories we have of her will live on forever. If Ree Ree is nearby, you can bet that the situation will never be dull. She had a way of lighting up a room with her infectious personality and positive energy. It’s difficult to find solace in her passing because she was such a sweet and charming person.

Prayers for the Family

Every member of the household is currently taking part in the family’s scheduled prayer session. My thoughts and prayers are with Ree Ree’s family and friends at this time. Please pray for them; they need your support right now. Your prayers will be heard and appreciated much, so please don’t worry. The happiness Ree Ree brought to all of us is irreplaceable, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

A Final Farewell

Marie “Ree Ree” Duke was a beloved sister-in-law, friend, and cherished member of our family. We will miss her dearly, but we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace. Rest in peace, Ree Ree. Your memory will live on forever in our hearts.

