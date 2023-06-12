Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mark Batista Passes Away Unexpectedly – Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Mark Batista: A Dedicated Firefighter

Mark Batista, a current firefighter who served with Engine 226, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. He was a member of the United Firefighters of America (UFA) and the United Free Alliance (UFA). Mark’s sudden death has left his family, friends, and colleagues in shock and mourning.

A Life of Service

Mark began his career as an emergency medical technician (EMT) before serving as a firefighter for the past ten years. He was known for his dedication and hard work, putting in extra hours to ensure the safety of his community. His commitment to service was not limited to his professional life. Mark was also hailed as a hero in his personal life, having made the ultimate sacrifice to save his daughter.

A Tragic Loss

The UFA extends its deepest sympathies to Mark’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. The association will continue to provide support and assistance to his family and the firehouse where he worked. The loss of such a dedicated and selfless individual is a tragedy that will be felt by the entire community.

A Legacy of Heroism

Mark’s memory will live on as a testament to his unwavering commitment to service and heroism. He was a true inspiration to all who knew him and worked with him. As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life and the positive impact he had on those around him.

Rest in peace, Mark Batista.

Mark Batista death news Mark Batista obituary announcement Condolences for Mark Batista’s passing Mark Batista sudden death Mourning the loss of Mark Batista

News Source : condolence death news

Source Link :Mark Batista Obituary, Mark Batista has passed away unexpectedly – condolence death news/