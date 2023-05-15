Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mark Cooke, Former Winthrop Softball Coach, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Softball Coach Mark Cooke Passes Away

On Monday, May 15th, former Winthrop University softball coach Mark Cooke passed away. The legendary coach holds the Big South Conference record for most career wins with 767. Cooke dedicated more than 30 years of his life to coaching softball, spending 29 of those years as the head coach at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Inducted into Winthrop Athletics Hall of Fame

Cooke was inducted into the Winthrop Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019, a well-deserved honor for his dedication and success as a coach. He also spent seven years coaching the Winthrop Eagles’ women’s volleyball team early in his career.

Back-to-Back Big South Conference Championships

Coach Cooke’s legacy includes leading his teams to back-to-back Big South Conference Championships in 2007 and 2008. During the 2007-2009 seasons, Cooke’s teams won a total of 90 games, including impressive victories over Georgia Tech, #18 Oregon State, Auburn, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Jacksonville State and Santa Clara.

Big South Conference Coach of the Year

As a testament to his coaching abilities, Cooke was named the Big South Conference Coach of the Year in 2005, 2007, and 2008. He led his team to Big South Championships in 1990, 1991, 2007, and 2008. His teams also finished runner-up six times (2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2010, and 2013).

Survived by Wife and Sons

Cooke is survived by his wife, April, and two sons, Seth and Noah. His impact on the softball community and Winthrop University will not be forgotten. Cooke’s dedication, passion, and success as a coach will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of softball players and coaches.

News Source : WCCB Charlotte’s CW

Source Link :Former Winthrop Softball Coach Mark Cooke Passes Away/