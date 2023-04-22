Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mark Stewart dies at 62: Pop Group frontman passes away

The lead singer of The Pop Group, Mark Stewart, has passed away at the age of 62.

The Pop Group’s former lead singer, Mark Stewart, has passed away at the age of 62. His label Mute announced the sad news in a tweet on Friday, April 21st, asking well-wishers to respect the privacy of Stewart’s family and friends during this difficult time.

A separate statement from the label described him as an original, fearless, sensitive, artistic, and funny man whose unique voice had changed the world. In his memory, the label urged fans to think for themselves and question everything.

The British rock band, formed by Stewart, guitarist John Waddington, bassist Simon Underwood, guitarist/saxophonist Gareth Sager, and drummer Bruce Smith in 1972, is considered a pioneer of the late 1970s post-punk movement. Their music, which incorporated diverse influences such as punk, dub, funk, free jazz, and radical political messages, paved the way for the post-punk genre.

The Pop Group’s first album, Y, released in April 1979, was highly acclaimed but garnered low sales. Their debut single, “She is Beyond Good and Evil,” also received praise. They went on to experience moderate commercial success and were eventually signed by Rough Trade. During their stint with the label, they released singles such as “We Are All Prostitutes” and “Where There’s a Will” in addition to their second album, For How Much Longer Do We Tolerate Mass Murder?.

The band disbanded in 1980, and Stewart later reunited with Sager and Smith in 2010 to perform a series of live concerts and record two studio albums: Citizen Zombie (2015) and Honeymoon on Mars (2016).

Stewart’s death has shocked the music industry, and he is being mourned by fans and fellow musicians across the globe. In a post on Twitter, Stewart’s former bandmate, Gareth Sager, described him as “the most amazing mind of my generation.”

Record producer Adrian Sherwood wrote, “Thank you, my brother. You were the biggest musical influence in my life. Love forever.”

