Mark Stewart’s death has been announced. He passed away and the specific cause of his death is yet unknown. He was a respected individual and his absence will be deeply felt by those who knew him.

Mark Stewart Obituary: Remembering a Legendary Musician

Mark Stewart, the dynamic and massively influential vocalist for the Pop Group, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 62. Born on August 10, 1960, in Bristol, England, Stewart spent his childhood and adolescence heavily involved in the funk and reggae scenes of his hometown.

“We were the Bristol Funk Army,” Stewart recalled in the book Rip It Up and Start Again by author Simon Reynolds. “We would go out to clubs and dance to heavy bass-line imports from the United States, such as songs by B.T. Express, Fatback Band, and Ultrafunk. In 1975, I was only 14 years old, but because I was seven feet tall, I could enter into clubs.”

Stewart’s love of music only continued to grow as he got older. He would frequent the record store near him and purchase pre-release copies of reggae albums.

It was this passion for music that would eventually lead Stewart to form the Pop Group, a band known for their dubby, deconstructionist post-punk sound. Stewart’s distinctive vocal style, which ranged from shouts to muttering to screeching, helped to define the band’s sound and set them apart from their contemporaries.

Throughout his career, Stewart worked closely with dub artist Adrian Sherwood, who paid tribute to him following his passing. “Thank you, my brother,” Sherwood said. “You were the most significant musical influence in my life, and our extended family is going to miss you so very, very much. Love forever.”

Gareth Sager, the guitarist and saxophonist for the Pop Group, also paid tribute to Mark in a statement.

“Mark was the most amazing mind of my generation,” Sager said. “His ability to combine such a range of ideas, sounds, and styles was unique, and his presence will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Mark.”

The world has lost a true musical genius in Mark Stewart, but his legacy will live on through his music and the countless artists he inspired.