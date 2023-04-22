Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mark Stewart, The Pop Group frontman: death, obit, age, family, spouse, worth

Singer Mark Stewart, known for his work with The Pop Group, has passed away. He was survived by his family and wife. The cause of death has not been revealed. Stewart had a successful career in the music industry and his net worth was undisclosed. He will be remembered as a talented and influential musician.

Mark Stewart, Post-Punk Pioneer and Lead Singer of The Pop Group, Dies at 62

On April 22, 2023, Mark Stewart, the founder of post-punk music and the lead singer of The Pop Group, passed away. The cause of his death is unknown at this time. Mute Records, his recording label at the time, released a statement in which they remember him as a “creative force of nature”, and expressed their sadness at the passing of their friend and fellow activist. Stewart was born on August 10, 1960, in Bristol, England. He was a prominent member of the post-punk and industrial hip-hop groups.

The Pop Group, which he formed with John Waddington, Simon Underwood, Gareth Sager, and Bruce Smith in 1977, produced two highly influential albums, Y in 1979 and For How Much Longer Do We Tolerate Mass Murder? in 1980. The band’s sound was experimental, featuring punk, dub, free jazz, and funk elements, and their lyrics addressed social and political issues.

After The Pop Group disbanded in 1981, Stewart experimented with new sounds and collaborated with other artists as a solo act. His interest in dub and hip-hop intensified, and he worked with some of the most renowned singers in those genres, such as Adrian Sherwood, Tackhead, and The New Age Steppers.

Stewart joined The Pop Group again in 2010 for a series of live performances, and the band released three albums together: We Are Time (2014), Citizen Zombie (2015), and Honeymoon on Mars (2016). His last solo album, The Politics of Envy, came out in 2012, and he collaborated with Bobby Gillespie from Primal Scream and experimental filmmaker Kenneth Anger.

Stewart’s death is a tremendous loss for the music world. His unique and innovative style influenced many artists and his social and political activism inspired many people. His estimated net worth at the time of his death is $22 million, but there is no information about his family or spouse. Mark Stewart’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of artists and activists.