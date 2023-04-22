What was the cause of death of Mark Stewart and how did he die? Please exclude any references to Fox.

Mark Stewart Cause of Death

The music industry has lost one of its post-punk pioneers as Mark Stewart, the founding member and iconic frontman of The Pop Group, has passed away at the age of 62. He was remembered as a creative force of nature and a dear friend, with an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from fellow musicians and fans.

His record label, Mute Records, confirmed his death in the early hours of Friday. However, the cause of his death has not yet been disclosed as his family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

The Legacy of Mark Stewart

Mark Stewart was a fearless, sensitive, artistic, and funny man who encouraged people to think for themselves and question everything. Born in Bristol, England, in 1960, he started his career as a teenager with The Pop Group in 1977, alongside John Waddington, Simon Underwood, Gareth Sager, and Bruce Smith. The band broke new ground in sound experimentation and advocacy for political causes, providing the groundwork for Stewart’s later musical ventures.

Stewart was also a successful solo artist who collaborated with different record labels, such as On-U Sound Records and Mute Records. He was a trailblazer of post-punk and industrial hip-hop, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry that will stand the test of time.

A Tribute to Mark Stewart

Mute Records released a statement paying tribute to Mark Stewart, describing him as a unique creative force of nature with a mix of confidence and sensitivity, intelligence and humor. His bandmates and fellow musicians rushed to pay their respects, remembering him as a dear friend and fellow agitator.

Mark Stewart Bio:

Name Mark Stewart Age 62 years Date of Birth 10 August 1960 Born Country Bristol, England Occupation Singer, songwriter Died 21 April 2023 Labels Mute Records

