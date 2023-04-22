Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mark Stewart’s Death: Obituary, Age, Family, Cause

Obituary of Mark Stewart – Cause of Death, Age, and Family

Mark Stewart: Remembering a Pioneer of Post-Punk and Industrial Hip-Hop

On April 21, 2023, the music industry lost a legend with the passing of Mark Stewart at the age of 62. Born on August 10, 1960, in Bristol, United Kingdom, Mark Stewart was a founding member of The Pop Group and a pioneer of post-punk and industrial hip-hop.

Early Beginnings

Mark Stewart’s passion for music started at a young age and remained consistent throughout his career. He rose through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after acts. In 1977, he founded The Pop Group, inspired by punk, dub, and reggae. The band’s debut album, “Y,” released in 1979, remains a classic in the post-punk genre.

Career Highlights

After The Pop Group split in 1981, Mark Stewart worked with early hip-hop artists such as The Last Poets and members of Sugar Hill Records. He frequently collaborated with other artists such as Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream and trip-hop group Massive Attack’s Daddy G.

In 2010, The Pop Group reformed for a series of live performances and recorded two studio albums. Stewart’s last performance with the band was in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral for Coventry UK City of Culture 2021.

Remembering Mark Stewart

Mark Stewart’s passing was confirmed by his record label Mute Records, who released a statement honoring his memory. “Knowing Mark, working with him, laughing with him, and thinking with him was like nothing else,” the statement read. “He was always, vocally, on the side of the oppressed, and did all he could to ensure people were treated correctly.”

Stewart was remembered not only for his music but also for his political activism. “His hugely confident and dominating presence was coupled with a sensitive, warm, creative, curious, intelligent, and hilarious nature – traits that were often hidden upon first meeting this towering tour de force,” the statement continued. “He was intent that everyone got a voice, everyone got a chance. Oppression is the enemy. The world was changed because of Mark Stewart; it will never be the same without him.”

Final Arrangements

At the time of writing, the family was planning Stewart’s final funeral arrangements, and details were yet to be finalized.

Mark Stewart’s Legacy

Mark Stewart’s unique contributions to the music industry and his political activism have left a lasting impact. He will be remembered as a pioneer of post-punk and industrial hip-hop and as a passionate advocate for social justice.

