Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mark Wetterau, CEO & Chairman of Golden State Foods, Passes Away – Updates Available

Remembering Mark Wetterau, Beloved Chairman and CEO of Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods (GSF), a leading supplier of a wide range of products to the foodservice and retail industries, announced with great sadness the passing of Mark Wetterau, its beloved Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Wetterau had devoted 25 years of his life to exceptional leadership and service at GSF. His passing is a great loss to the company and the industry.

A Legacy of Exceptional Leadership

Mark Wetterau was an exceptional leader who left an indelible mark on the foodservice and retail industries. Under his leadership, GSF grew exponentially and expanded its operations to different parts of the world. His passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence inspired his colleagues to give their best and exceed all expectations.

Wetterau Associates, which bought GSF in 1998, is operated by Conrad Wetterau and Mike Waitukaitis equally. Conrad Wetterau, Mark’s brother, and Mike Waitukaitis expressed their deep commitment to GSF’s ongoing, long-term success. They vowed to build on the strong momentum of the company to provide the best services to clients worldwide, despite the sad passing of Mark.

“GSF’s people, culture, and clients are unparalleled,” said Waitukaitis. The company will continue to be guided by the guiding philosophy and principles of the Wetterau family, as well as their corporate aims and ambitions.

The Next Generation of Wetterau Leadership

Mark Wetterau’s son, Stephen, is also a 14-year GSF veteran, and a vice president of logistics for Quality Custom Distribution (QCD). He will continue his father’s strong leadership in the business. In addition to his existing position, Stephen has been elected to the expanded position of GSF Board Member, which supports Wetterau culture and customs.

Stephen, along with Conrad Wetterau and Mike Waitukaitis, will ensure that the legacy of Mark Wetterau continues at GSF. His impact at GSF will live on because of his devoted coworkers who will always remember him as a passionate, vivacious leader who consistently encouraged his team members to exceed all expectations and pursue the success of all stakeholders.

A Lasting Impact on the Foodservice and Retail Industries

Mark Wetterau’s impact on the foodservice and retail industries cannot be overstated. His leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the industry. He will always be remembered as one of the great leaders of his time, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Mark Wetterau’s passing is a great loss to GSF, the industry, and all those who knew him. He will be deeply missed, but his leadership and legacy will continue to guide and inspire us.

