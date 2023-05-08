Dead – Death – Obituary News : Market News: Stocks, Economy, Finance, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, IPOs

Posted on May 8, 2023

Understanding Stock Market Screeners

When it comes to investing in the stock market, it’s important to have the right information at your fingertips. One of the most useful tools for investors is a stock market screener, which allows you to filter and sort stocks based on a variety of criteria. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at how stock market screeners work and how you can use them to make informed investment decisions.

What is a Stock Market Screener?

A stock market screener is a tool that allows you to search for stocks that meet specific criteria. These criteria can include fundamental factors such as market capitalization, net sales, net profit, total assets, excise, other income, raw materials, power & fuel, employee cost, PBDIT, interest, tax, EPS, investments, sundry debtors, cash/bank, inventory, debt, and contingent liabilities. Additionally, screeners can also filter stocks by sector or industry, allowing you to focus on specific areas of the market.

How do Stock Market Screeners Work?

Stock market screeners work by analyzing a database of stocks and filtering them based on your specified criteria. For example, you might use a screener to find all stocks in the aerospace & defense industry with a market capitalization over $1 billion and a net profit margin of at least 10%. The screener would then generate a list of stocks that meet these criteria.

Most screeners allow you to save your search criteria, so you can easily run the same search again in the future. Some screeners also offer additional features such as charting and technical analysis tools.

How to Use a Stock Market Screener

Using a stock market screener is relatively straightforward. Here are the basic steps:

  1. Select the criteria you want to filter by (e.g. market capitalization, industry, etc.)
  2. Specify the minimum and/or maximum values for each criterion
  3. Run the screener and view the results
  4. Refine your search criteria if necessary and run the screener again
  5. Review the results and use them to inform your investment decisions

Screening by Industry

One of the most popular ways to use a stock market screener is to filter stocks by industry. This allows you to focus on specific sectors of the market that you’re interested in. Here are some of the most common industries you might want to screen by:

  • Abrasives
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Agriculture
  • Air Conditioners
  • Airlines
  • Aluminium & Aluminium Products
  • Amusement Parks/Recreation/Club
  • Aquaculture
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Auto Ancillaries – Air Conditioning Parts
  • Auto Ancillaries – Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
  • Auto Ancillaries – Axle shafts
  • Auto Ancillaries – Bearings
  • Auto Ancillaries – Brakes
  • Auto Ancillaries – Bus Body
  • Auto Ancillaries – Castings/Forgings
  • Auto Ancillaries – Clutches
  • Auto Ancillaries – Diesel Engines
  • Auto Ancillaries – Engine Parts
  • Auto Ancillaries – Gears
  • Auto Ancillaries – Head lamps & lights
  • Auto Ancillaries – Others
  • Auto Ancillaries – Pistons
  • Auto Ancillaries – Seating covers & parts
  • Auto Ancillaries – Sheet Metals
  • Auto Ancillaries – Shock absorbers
  • Auto Ancillaries – Spare Parts & Accessories
  • Auto Ancillaries – Springs
  • Auto Ancillaries – Tyres & Rubber Products
  • Auto Ancillaries – Wheels
  • Auto Ancillary
  • Automobile – 2 & 3 Wheelers
  • Automobile – Auto & Truck Manufacturers
  • Automobile – Dealers & Distributors
  • Automobile – LCVS/ HVCS
  • Automobile – Passenger Cars
  • Automobile – Tractors
  • Automobile – Trucks/LCVs
  • Bank – Private
  • Bank – Public
  • Batteries
  • Beverages
  • Biotechnology & Medical Research
  • BPO/ITeS
  • Breweries & Distilleries
  • Cable & D2H
  • Cables
  • Carbon Black
  • Cement
  • Cement & Construction Materials
  • Ceramics/Marble/Granite/Sanitaryware
  • Chemicals
  • Cigarettes/Tobacco
  • Coal
  • Commodity Chemicals
  • Compressors / Pumps
  • Computer Peripherals
  • Construction – Infrastructure
  • Construction – Real Estate
  • Construction – Residential & Commercial Complexes
  • Consumer Food
  • Containers & Packaging
  • Courier Services
  • Cycles
  • Defence
  • Detergents & Soaps
  • Diamond & Jewellery
  • Diversified
  • Diversified Chemicals
  • Domestic Appliances
  • Dyes & Pigments
  • Educational Institutions
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Equipment – Boilers / Turbines
  • Electric Equipment – Switchgears
  • Electric Equipment – Transformers
  • Electrodes & Electrical Equipments
  • Electrodes & Welding Equipment
  • Electronic Goods
  • Electronics – Components
  • Engineering
  • Engineering – Construction
  • Engineering – Industrial Equipments
  • ETF
  • Fasteners
  • Ferro Manganese
  • Fertilizers
  • Film Production, Distribution & Entertainment
  • Finance – Housing
  • Finance – Investment
  • Finance – NBFC
  • Finance – Others
  • Finance – Stock Broking
  • Finance Term Lending
  • Fish/Poultry & Meat Products
  • Food & Drug Retailing
  • Food Processing
  • Footwear
  • Gas Distribution
  • Glass & Glass Products
  • Gold
  • Gold ETF
  • Ground Freight & Logistics Services
  • Hospital & Healthcare Services
  • Hotel, Resort & Restaurants
  • Household & Personal Products
  • Infrastructure
  • Iron & Steel
  • IT – Education
  • IT – Networking
  • IT Services & Consulting
  • Labs & Life Sciences Services
  • Laminates/Decoratives
  • Leather
  • Leisure Services
  • Life & Health Insurance
  • Logistics
  • LPG
  • Lubricants
  • Media
  • Medical Equipment/Supplies/Accessories
  • Metals & Mining
  • Metals – Castings/Forgings
  • Metals – Non Ferrous
  • Misc. Commercial Services
  • Miscellaneous
  • Multiline Insurance & Brokers
  • Oil Exploration and Production
  • Online Services
  • other agriculture products
  • Other Construction Materials
  • Others-Industrial Gases & Fuels
  • Others-Manufacturing
  • Packaging – Films
  • Packaging – Packaging Materials
  • Packaging – Polyfilms
  • Packaging – Sacks and Bags
  • Packaging Materials-Containers & Packaging
  • Packaging Materials-Plastic Products
  • Paints
  • Paper & Forest Products
  • Paper & Paper Products
  • Pesticides & Agrochemicals
  • Pharmaceuticals & Drugs
  • Photographic Products
  • Plastic Products
  • Plastic Products – Others
  • Plastics – Moulded Articles and Furnitures
  • Plastics – Pet Bottels, Jars & Containers
  • Plastics – Self Adhesive Tapes
  • Plastics – Thermoplastics
  • Plastics – Tubes/Pipes/Hoses &

    News Source : Moneycontrol News
    Source Link :Stock and Share Market News, Economy and Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News/

