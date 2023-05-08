Dead – Death – Obituary News : Market News: Stocks, Economy, Finance, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, IPOs

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Understanding Stock Market Screeners
When it comes to investing in the stock market, it’s important to have the right information at your fingertips. One of the most useful tools for investors is a stock market screener, which allows you to filter and sort stocks based on a variety of criteria. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at how stock market screeners work and how you can use them to make informed investment decisions.
What is a Stock Market Screener?
A stock market screener is a tool that allows you to search for stocks that meet specific criteria. These criteria can include fundamental factors such as market capitalization, net sales, net profit, total assets, excise, other income, raw materials, power & fuel, employee cost, PBDIT, interest, tax, EPS, investments, sundry debtors, cash/bank, inventory, debt, and contingent liabilities. Additionally, screeners can also filter stocks by sector or industry, allowing you to focus on specific areas of the market.
How do Stock Market Screeners Work?
Stock market screeners work by analyzing a database of stocks and filtering them based on your specified criteria. For example, you might use a screener to find all stocks in the aerospace & defense industry with a market capitalization over $1 billion and a net profit margin of at least 10%. The screener would then generate a list of stocks that meet these criteria.
Most screeners allow you to save your search criteria, so you can easily run the same search again in the future. Some screeners also offer additional features such as charting and technical analysis tools.
How to Use a Stock Market Screener
Using a stock market screener is relatively straightforward. Here are the basic steps:
- Select the criteria you want to filter by (e.g. market capitalization, industry, etc.)
- Specify the minimum and/or maximum values for each criterion
- Run the screener and view the results
- Refine your search criteria if necessary and run the screener again
- Review the results and use them to inform your investment decisions
Screening by Industry
One of the most popular ways to use a stock market screener is to filter stocks by industry. This allows you to focus on specific sectors of the market that you’re interested in. Here are some of the most common industries you might want to screen by:
<
ul>
Abrasives
Aerospace & Defense
Agriculture
Air Conditioners
Airlines
Aluminium & Aluminium Products
Amusement Parks/Recreation/Club
Aquaculture
Auto Ancillaries
Auto Ancillaries – Air Conditioning Parts
Auto Ancillaries – Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
Auto Ancillaries – Axle shafts
Auto Ancillaries – Bearings
Auto Ancillaries – Brakes
Auto Ancillaries – Bus Body
Auto Ancillaries – Castings/Forgings
Auto Ancillaries – Clutches
Auto Ancillaries – Diesel Engines
Auto Ancillaries – Engine Parts
Auto Ancillaries – Gears
Auto Ancillaries – Head lamps & lights
Auto Ancillaries – Others
Auto Ancillaries – Pistons
Auto Ancillaries – Seating covers & parts
Auto Ancillaries – Sheet Metals
Auto Ancillaries – Shock absorbers
Auto Ancillaries – Spare Parts & Accessories
Auto Ancillaries – Springs
Auto Ancillaries – Tyres & Rubber Products
Auto Ancillaries – Wheels
Auto Ancillary
Automobile – 2 & 3 Wheelers
Automobile – Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Automobile – Dealers & Distributors
Automobile – LCVS/ HVCS
Automobile – Passenger Cars
Automobile – Tractors
Automobile – Trucks/LCVs
Bank – Private
Bank – Public
Batteries
Beverages
Biotechnology & Medical Research
BPO/ITeS
Breweries & Distilleries
Cable & D2H
Cables
Carbon Black
Cement
Cement & Construction Materials
Ceramics/Marble/Granite/Sanitaryware
Chemicals
Cigarettes/Tobacco
Coal
Commodity Chemicals
Compressors / Pumps
Computer Peripherals
Construction – Infrastructure
Construction – Real Estate
Construction – Residential & Commercial Complexes
Consumer Food
Containers & Packaging
Courier Services
Cycles
Defence
Detergents & Soaps
Diamond & Jewellery
Diversified
Diversified Chemicals
Domestic Appliances
Dyes & Pigments
Educational Institutions
Electric Equipment
Electric Equipment – Boilers / Turbines
Electric Equipment – Switchgears
Electric Equipment – Transformers
Electrodes & Electrical Equipments
Electrodes & Welding Equipment
Electronic Goods
Electronics – Components
Engineering
Engineering – Construction
Engineering – Industrial Equipments
ETF
Fasteners
Ferro Manganese
Fertilizers
Film Production, Distribution & Entertainment
Finance – Housing
Finance – Investment
Finance – NBFC
Finance – Others
Finance – Stock Broking
Finance Term Lending
Fish/Poultry & Meat Products
Food & Drug Retailing
Food Processing
Footwear
Gas Distribution
Glass & Glass Products
Gold
Gold ETF
Ground Freight & Logistics Services
Hospital & Healthcare Services
Hotel, Resort & Restaurants
Household & Personal Products
Infrastructure
Iron & Steel
IT – Education
IT – Networking
IT Services & Consulting
Labs & Life Sciences Services
Laminates/Decoratives
Leather
Leisure Services
Life & Health Insurance
Logistics
LPG
Lubricants
Media
Medical Equipment/Supplies/Accessories
Metals & Mining
Metals – Castings/Forgings
Metals – Non Ferrous
Misc. Commercial Services
Miscellaneous
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
Oil Exploration and Production
Online Services
other agriculture products
Other Construction Materials
Others-Industrial Gases & Fuels
Others-Manufacturing
Packaging – Films
Packaging – Packaging Materials
Packaging – Polyfilms
Packaging – Sacks and Bags
Packaging Materials-Containers & Packaging
Packaging Materials-Plastic Products
Paints
Paper & Forest Products
Paper & Paper Products
Pesticides & Agrochemicals
Pharmaceuticals & Drugs
Photographic Products
Plastic Products
Plastic Products – Others
Plastics – Moulded Articles and Furnitures
Plastics – Pet Bottels, Jars & Containers
Plastics – Self Adhesive Tapes
Plastics – Thermoplastics
Plastics – Tubes/Pipes/Hoses &
News Source : Moneycontrol News
Source Link :Stock and Share Market News, Economy and Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News/