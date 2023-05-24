Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marlene Brien Funeral and Visitation Information – The Guardian

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marlene Brien Obituary: Honoring a Dambuster’s Wife

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Marlene O’Brien, wife of Dambuster Harry O’Brien. Marlene passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of love and sacrifice. Her husband, Harry, was a member of Les Knight’s crew and served as the rear gunner during World War II.

Harry O’Brien lost his life in the same crash that killed Les Knight and his crew. Harry passed away while serving his country in the armed forces. During the accident, Les Knight put his life in danger to rescue everyone else so that they would have a chance to survive. The other party took Les Knight prisoner, and he never returned.

The couple’s first child, a daughter, was named Lesley in honor of Les Knight. When Lesley was baptized, she wore the baptism robe that Les Knight’s mother had sewn for him when he was a baby. Lesley was the couple’s first child together. They selected her name to pay homage to Les Knight, who had sacrificed his life to save others.

Marlene was a proud and loving wife to Harry. She supported him in his service to his country, knowing the risks involved. There are not many women alive today who can say that they were married to a genuine Dambuster who served in World War II. Marlene was one of the few lucky ones who could boast about such an honor.

Marlene’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that our soldiers and their families make every day. The loss of a loved one is never easy, but it is especially difficult for those who have lost someone in service to their country. Marlene’s love and support for Harry during his service will always be remembered and honored.

As we mourn Marlene’s passing, we also celebrate her life and the love she shared with Harry. We honor her sacrifice and the sacrifices of all those who serve their country. Marlene and Harry’s story is a reminder of the bravery and courage of our soldiers and the love and support of their families.

Rest in peace, Marlene, and thank you for your service and sacrifice. You will always be remembered and honored as the wife of a true hero.

