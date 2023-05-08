Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marlene Warren’s Murder: Cause and Culprit?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Case of the Killer Clown: A Brutal Murder That Shocked America in 1990

On May 26, 1990, Marlene Mae McKinnon Warren, a successful businesswoman and mother of two, was brutally murdered at the entrance of her own house in Wellington, Florida. The killer was dressed in a clown costume, complete with a red nose and an orange wig, and carrying balloons and flowers. He shot Marlene point-blank in the face and fled the scene. The murder of Marlene Warren, known as the “Killer Clown” case, shocked the nation and remained unsolved for almost three decades.

The Background of Marlene Warren

Marlene Warren was born on October 31, 1954, in Virginia. She was a successful businesswoman who owned a popular used car dealership in West Palm Beach, Florida, with her husband Michael Warren. Marlene was known for her generous and kind nature, and she was loved by her family, friends, and employees.

However, Marlene’s marriage to Michael Warren was not perfect. According to reports, Michael was involved in several shady business deals, including insurance fraud and drug trafficking. The couple’s relationship was strained, and rumors of infidelity on both sides were rampant.

The Murder of Marlene Warren

On the morning of May 26, 1990, Marlene Warren was at her home in Wellington, Florida, with her 22-year-old son Joey and several of his friends. At around 10:45 am, the doorbell rang, and Marlene went to answer it. Joey and his friends heard a gunshot and rushed to the entrance to find Marlene lying on the floor, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the face. The killer, dressed in a clown costume, was seen running to a white Chrysler LeBaron parked nearby and driving away.

Marlene was rushed to the hospital, but she died two days later from her injuries. The police launched an investigation into the murder, but they had no suspects and no leads. The only clue they had was the clown costume worn by the killer, which was later found abandoned in a nearby canal.

The Investigation and the Suspects

The investigation into the murder of Marlene Warren was one of the most extensive and complex in Florida’s history. The police questioned hundreds of witnesses and followed up on numerous leads, but they couldn’t find a definitive suspect.

However, one of the initial suspects was Michael Warren, Marlene’s husband. He had a motive to kill his wife, as they were going through a bitter divorce and Marlene was planning to take him to court for insurance fraud. Michael had also bought a white Chrysler LeBaron a few months before the murder, the same car used by the killer to escape the crime scene.

Another suspect was Sheila Keen, who was working for Michael at the time of the murder. Sheila was a former employee of Michael’s used car dealership, and she was rumored to be having an affair with him. She was also known to have a fascination with clowns and had been seen wearing a clown costume before the murder.

The police investigated both Michael and Sheila, but they couldn’t find any concrete evidence to link them to the crime. Michael was later arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in 1992, but the charges were dropped due to lack of evidence.

The Breakthrough in the Case

For almost three decades, the murder of Marlene Warren remained unsolved. However, in 2014, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case and re-examined the evidence using modern forensic techniques.

The police were able to obtain a DNA sample from a hair found in the clown costume worn by the killer. The DNA was a match to Sheila Keen, who had since married Michael Warren and moved to Virginia.

On September 26, 2017, Sheila Keen Warren was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlene Warren. She was extradited to Florida, where she pleaded not guilty and was held without bail.

The Trial and the Verdict

Sheila Keen Warren’s trial began on September 30, 2019, almost 30 years after the murder of Marlene Warren. The prosecution presented DNA evidence, witness testimony, and circumstantial evidence to prove that Sheila was the killer clown who shot Marlene.

The defense argued that there was no direct evidence linking Sheila to the crime and that the DNA evidence could have been contaminated. The defense also pointed out that Michael Warren, who had been granted immunity in exchange for his testimony, could have been the real killer.

On March 23, 2021, after six hours of deliberation, the jury found Sheila Keen Warren guilty of first-degree murder. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Aftermath of the Killer Clown Case

The murder of Marlene Warren and the subsequent arrest and conviction of Sheila Keen Warren shocked the nation and raised questions about the motives behind the crime. Was it a case of jealousy, greed, or revenge? Was Michael Warren involved in the murder, or was he an innocent bystander?

The Killer Clown case remains one of the most bizarre and intriguing murder cases in American history. It is a cautionary tale of how greed and betrayal can lead to a brutal and senseless act of violence. The case also highlights the importance of forensic science and DNA evidence in solving cold cases and bringing justice to victims and their families.

Conclusion

The murder of Marlene Warren by the Killer Clown in 1990 shocked America and remained unsolved for almost three decades. However, with modern forensic techniques and DNA evidence, the police were able to arrest and convict Sheila Keen Warren for the crime. The Killer Clown case is a reminder of how greed and betrayal can lead to a senseless act of violence and how justice can be served even after many years.

