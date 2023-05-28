Dead – Death – Obituary News : Martha Johnson, Wisconsin hockey’s first lady, passes at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Martha Johnson: The First Lady of Badger Hockey

Mark Johnson, the coach of the Wisconsin women’s hockey team, won his seventh national championship in March 2019. However, he didn’t have any grand celebration plans. Instead, he wanted to visit his mother, Martha Johnson, and share his victory with her. Martha, the widow of legendary Badger men’s hockey coach Bob Johnson, passed away on May 16, 2019, at the age of 88.

Martha and Bob Johnson were married for 37 years before Bob passed away in 1991. During Bob’s 15 seasons at Wisconsin, Martha was fondly known as the first lady of Badger hockey. She was credited with being a driving force in building a community of hockey supporters in Madison. Her cowbell at the Coliseum was a familiar sound, and many people still talk about it today.

Martha’s obituary notes that after the passing of her husband, she lived in Colorado Springs, Scottsdale, and San Diego before spending the last six years in Madison. She will be remembered for her kindness, her sense of humor, and her love for her family and the Badgers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Blackhawk Church in Fitchburg on June 5 at noon. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Community Living Connections, Inc., Agape Ranch, or Bob Johnson Hockey School.

Martha Johnson’s legacy is one of love, dedication, and community building. She will always be remembered as the first lady of Badger hockey and a beloved member of the Madison community.

