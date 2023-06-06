Dead – Death – Obituary News : Martha Stewart’s Mother’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who Is Martha Stewart’s Mother?

Martha Ruszkowski Kostyra is the mother of Martha Helen Stewart. Martha’s daughter is an American retail businesswoman, writer, and television personality. She has gained success through a variety of business ventures, encompassing publishing, broadcasting, merchandising, and e-commerce. She has received the Golden Plate Award of the American Academy of Achievement, was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, and was inducted into the Licensing International Hall of Fame.

Martha Ruszkowski Kostyra: Bio Summary

Name: Martha Ruszkowski Kostyra

Date of birth: 16 September 1914

Died: 16 November 2007 (aged 93)

Famous as: mother of Martha Stewart

Nationality: American

Parents: Joseph Ruszkowski and Franciszka Albiniak Ruszkowski

Spouse: Edward Kostyra

Children: Frank Kostyra, Laura Plimpton, Eric Scott, Kathryn Evans, Martha Stewart, and George Christiansen

Profession: Teacher, homemaker

Martha Passed Her Cooking Skills On To Her Daughter

Martha Ruszkowski Kostyra aka “Big Martha” is widely recognized as the mother of Martha Stewart born Martha Helen Kostyra. Big Martha was born on 16 September 1914, in Buffalo, Erie County, New York, USA. Her parents are Joseph Ruszkowski and Franciszka Albiniak Ruszkowski. She was a teacher and homemaker.

Big Martha was married to Edward Kostyra (1911–1979), a teacher who later become a pharmaceutical salesman. Big Martha and Edward Kostyra are the parents of Martha Stewart, who is the second of six children. Their other children are Frank Kostyra, Laura Plimpton, Eric Scott, Kathryn Evans, and George Christiansen.

Martha Ruszkowski Kostyra aka “Big Martha” was her daughter Martha Stewart’s mentor. She had a great impact on her daughter’s life. She was able to pass on her skills to Martha Stewart. Big Martha taught her daughter how to cook and sew. She inspired her daughter and instilled a strong work ethic in her. Her daughter learned many domestic tricks and techniques from her.

Martha Stewart has credited her mother as the source of many of her recipes and her culinary expertise. Some of the interesting recipes that Martha learned from her mother include traditional Polish dishes like kielbasa, stuffed cabbage, and several different pierogi recipes, both savory and sweet.

How Did Martha Stewart’s Mother Die?

Martha Stewart’s mom, Big Martha died on 16 November 2007, at age 93, in Norwalk, Fairfield County, Connecticut, USA. She died after suffering a stroke. A year after Big Martha passed away, Martha Stewart took to her blog to remember her mother. She wrote on her blog:

“I can hardly believe that a year has gone by since the passing of my Mother and I have to tell you that I miss her a great deal. Because my Mom lived to be 93, she taught me many important lessons about aging well. Observing her opened my eyes to the importance of caregiving and it dawned on me that there just isnâ€t enough information about the subject.”

“Therefore, working with the wonderful professionals at the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, which, by the way, is dedicated to my Mother, we are creating a comprehensive book, a guide to caregiving. I thought you might be interested in reading the following article, which appeared recently in the Wall Street Journal.”

Martha Stewart mother death Martha Kostyra Ruszkowski cause of death Martha Stewart’s family history Martha Kostyra Ruszkowski biography Martha Stewart personal life

News Source : Dicy Trends

Source Link :Martha Ruszkowski Kostyra: How Did Martha Stewart’s Mother Die?/