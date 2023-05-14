Dead – Death – Obituary News : Martial Arts Grand Master Michael DePasquale Jr Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Michael DePasquale Jr Obituary, Death

When we found out so late this morning that our beloved friend and brother in the martial arts, Grand Master Michael DePasquale Jr., had passed away, it came as a huge shock to all of us. Michael DePasquale Jr. was much respected in the community. He was a man who had devoted his entire life to the study of various forms of martial art.

A Life Devoted to Martial Arts

For some time, he had been coping with the effects of his disease. He was an expert in a variety of kung fu systems and other forms of martial arts. Not only was he a well-known character in the world of martial arts and one of the most prominent Sifus in the history of the art, but he was also a member of our family and was well-known for his compassion, kindness, and spirit of charity.

A Legacy in Martial Arts

He passed away recently at the age of 73. He was not only a well-known character in the world of martial arts, but he was also one of the Sifus who had the most impact on the development of the art over the course of its existence. According to the most recent information available, he passed away at the age of 73. Not only was he a well-known figure in the world of martial arts, but he was also one of the most well-known Sifus in the history of the art.

He was a legendary figure in the world of martial arts. During the course of his work, he taught a variety of students and thus shared his expertise with them. Not only was he a well-known persona in the world of martial arts, but he was also highly regarded as an instructor in the industry. He was an expert.

A Loss for the Community

At this point, he has been absent for a sizeable percentage of the time that has elapsed since the beginning of the event. A big move in the wrong direction for all of us in our own individual capacities. Rest in peace.

Michael DePasquale Jr.’s passing is a great loss for the martial arts community. He was a beloved figure who dedicated his life to the art and was highly respected for his knowledge and skill. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

