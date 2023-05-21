Dead – Death – Obituary News : Martin Amis, Acclaimed Novelist, Passes Away at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Martin Amis: Remembering the Literary Rock Star

The literary world is mourning the loss of one of its most celebrated writers, Martin Amis, who passed away on September 14, 2022, at the age of 73, after battling oesophageal cancer. Amis was born in Oxford in 1949, the son of the poet and novelist Sir Kingsley Amis. He followed in his father’s footsteps, studying at Oxford University and publishing his first novel, The Rachel Papers, in 1973, which won the Somerset Maugham Award for fiction.

Amis went on to become one of the most influential writers of his era, known for his darkly comic subject matter and satire. He authored 14 novels, including Money (1984) and London Fields (1989), which are widely regarded as defining novels of the 1980s. His work often explored themes such as the Holocaust, as seen in novels like Time’s Arrow and The Zone of Interest.

Amis was also known for his non-fiction writing and memoirs, including Experience (2000), which chronicled his life and experiences as a writer. He was considered a public intellectual and a controversial commentator on current affairs and politics.

Amis was a contemporary of other celebrated writers, including Salman Rushdie, Ian McEwan, and James Fenton. He had a close friendship with the journalist Christopher Hitchens, who died of oesophageal cancer in 2011. Together, they were part of a colourful set of writers who reinvigorated the British literary scene and inspired a generation of younger writers.

Amis was often described as the Mick Jagger of the literary world, thanks to his wit, provocative style, and linguistic daring. He was a fixture in the media and was frequently quoted and photographed. His novels were seen as emblematic of their times, satirizing the excesses of Thatcherism in Money and London Fields.

Despite his reputation as a literary rock star, Amis was also known for his tenderness and yearning for love and connection, which shone through in his work. His voice was recognisable and bridged the gap between the cosy style of the English novel that preceded him and the expansive fiction of America.

Amis moved from London to the US in 2012, where he continued to write. His most recent novel, Inside Story, was published in 2020. His passing has been deeply felt by the literary community, with tributes pouring in from his contemporaries and admirers.

Salman Rushdie paid tribute to Amis, saying, “His voice is silent now. His friends will miss him terribly. But we have the shelf.” Sir Kazuo Ishiguro called Amis a “standard-bearer” for his generation of writers and an inspiration to him personally.

Amis’s UK editor at Vintage Books, Michal Shavit, described him as a “stylist extraordinaire, super cool, a brilliantly witty, erudite and fearless writer, and a truly wonderful man.” The Booker Prize, for which Amis was shortlisted and longlisted, expressed their sadness at his passing and offered condolences to his family and friends.

Martin Amis leaves behind a towering legacy, having left his mark on the British cultural landscape and inspired countless readers and writers over the last half-century. His voice may be silent, but his work will continue to be read and appreciated for generations to come.

