Dead – Death – Obituary News : Martin Amis, British Author, Passes at 73

Martin Amis: Remembering the Rock ‘n’ Roll Novelist

British novelist Martin Amis passed away at the age of 73 on Friday, leaving behind a legacy as a leading voice among a generation of writers that included his good friend, the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan, and Salman Rushdie. Amis was known for bringing a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility to his stories and lifestyle, often chronicled by London tabloids since his 1973 debut, “The Rachel Papers.” His love life, his change of agents, and even his dental work were fodder for stories.

Amis was the son of another British writer, Kingsley Amis, and was a celebrity in his own right. However, his writing was his true passion and his talent was undeniable. Among his best-known works were “Money,” a satire about consumerism in London, “The Information,” and “London Fields,” along with his 2000 memoir, “Experience.” His writing explored the dark soul, with the Holocaust being the topic of his novel “Time’s Arrow” and Josef Stalin’s reign in Russia in “House of Meetings.”

“Violence is what I hate most, is what baffles me and disgusts me most,” Amis told The Associated Press in 2012. “Writing comes from silent anxiety, the stuff you don’t know you’re really brooding about and when you start to write you realize you have been brooding about it, but not consciously. It’s terribly mysterious.”

Amis’ writing was equipped with a daunting arsenal of literary gifts, as described by critic Michiko Kakutani in The New York Times in 2000. She wrote, “a dazzling, chameleonesque command of language, a willingness to tackle large issues and larger social canvases and an unforgiving, heat-seeking eye for the unwholesome ferment of contemporary life.”

Jonathan Glazer’s adaption of Amis’ 2014 novel “The Zone of Interest” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, drawing some of the best reviews of the festival. The film is about a Nazi commandant who lives next to Auschwitz with his family.

Amis leaves a towering legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and will be missed enormously. “He was the king – a stylist extraordinaire, super cool, a brilliantly witty, erudite and fearless writer, and a truly wonderful man,” said Michal Shavit, his editor in England. “He has been so important and formative for so many readers and writers over the last half-century. Every time he published a new book, it was an event.”

Amis’ publisher, Penguin, tweeted, “We are devastated at the death of our author and friend, Martin Amis. He leaves a towering legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and will be missed enormously.”

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :British novelist Martin Amis dies at 73/