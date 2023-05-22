Dead – Death – Obituary News : Martin Amis’ Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Martin Louis Amis: A Prolific British Author

Martin Louis Amis was a British novelist, essayist, memoirist, and screenwriter, born on August 25, 1949, in Oxford, England. His mother, Hilary Ann Bardwell, was the daughter of renowned English author Sir Kingsley Amis. Martin Amis is best known for his books, Money (1984) and London Fields (1989), both of which have received critical acclaim.

Early Life and Education

Martin Amis was born in Oxford, England, where he grew up in the north London family home, Lemmons. He attended a number of schools, including the prestigious boarding school, Bishop’s Stortford College. He then went on to study at the University of Oxford, where he received a degree in English literature.

Works

Amis’s first book, The Rachel Papers, won the Somerset Maugham Award. The book tells the story of a smart, arrogant teenager and his relationship with his girlfriend in the year before entering college. Amis has acknowledged the story’s personal nature. Along with this work, Amis also produced two collections of short stories (Einstein’s Monsters and Heavy Water), five volumes of collected journalism and criticism (The Moronic Inferno, Visiting Mrs. Nabokov, The War Against Cliché, The Second Plane, and The Rub of Time), and a user’s guide for an arcade video game from the 1980s with a space theme (Invasion of the Space Invaders), which he later denied.

Amis was shortlisted for the Booker Prize twice, for Time’s Arrow in 1991 and Yellow Dog in 2003. He received the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for his autobiography, Experience. From 2001 until 2011, Amis lectured in creative writing at the University of Manchester’s Center for New Writing. In 2008, The Times ranked Amis among the top fifty British novels since 1945.

Death

Martin Amis passed away at the age of 73 due to oesophagal cancer.

Legacy

Martin Amis was a prolific writer and his works have had a significant impact on the literary world. He was known for his sharp wit, satire, and humor. His writing style was often described as intelligent, complex, and challenging. Amis’s legacy continues to inspire and influence writers around the world.

Conclusion

Martin Amis was an accomplished British author whose contributions to the literary world will not be forgotten. His works were celebrated for their wit, humor, and intelligence. Amis’s death has left a void in the literary community, but his legacy will continue to inspire and challenge writers for generations to come.

