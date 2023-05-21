Dead – Death – Obituary News : Martin Amis, renowned writer of ‘Money’ and ‘London Fields’, dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Martin Amis: A Literary Giant

On the day following the Cannes Film Festival’s rapturous ovation for Jonathan Glazer’s film adaptation of Martin Amis’s novel, “The Zone of Interest,” the celebrated British author passed away at the age of 73. Amis, known for his satirical portrayals of the absurdities of “late capitalist” Western society, succumbed to oesophagal cancer at his home in Florida.

Born in Oxford in 1949, Martin Amis was the son of the famous novelist Sir Kingsley “Lucky Jim” Amis and stepson of Elizabeth Jane Howard. Coming from literary nobility, Amis was hailed by The Times as one of the 50 greatest British writers since 1945. He is best known for his novels “Money” (1984) and “London Fields” (1989) and his memoir “Experience” (2000).

Amis was among the celebrated group of novelists, including Salman Rushdie, Ian McEwan, and Julian Barnes, whose works defined the British literary scene in the 1980s. The Guardian has called him “an influential author of era-defining novels,” and his voice will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues.

Salman Rushdie paid tribute to Amis, saying, “He used to say that what he wanted to do was leave behind a shelf of books — to be able to say, ‘from here to here, it’s me.’ His voice is silent now. His friends will miss him terribly. But we have the shelf.”

Another contemporary of Amis, the Nobel laureate Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, said, “He was a standard-bearer for my generation of novelists and an inspiration to me personally. For all the bite of his satire, the brilliant swagger of his prose, there was always something tender not far from the surface, a yearning for love and connection. His work will last, surviving the various shifts of fashions and mores.”

Amis was educated at schools in Britain, Spain, and the US before attending Exeter College, Oxford, where he graduated with first-class honors in English. He credited his stepmother, Elizabeth Jane Howard, with introducing him to literature, giving him a reading list that included Jane Austen.

Amis’s first novel, “The Rachel Papers,” was published in 1973 while he was working as an editorial assistant at the Times Literary Supplement. It won the Somerset Maugham Award in 1974. The darkly comic “Dead Babies” followed the next year, and he worked as the literary editor of the New Statesman between 1977 and 1979, during which time he published his third novel, “Success.”

Despite being compared to his father, who won the Booker Prize in 1986 for his novel “The Old Devils,” Martin Amis never won the Booker himself. However, he was shortlisted for his 1991 novel “Time’s Arrow,” a portrait of a Nazi war criminal told in reverse chronological order, and longlisted in 2003 for his novel “Yellow Dog.”

Martin Amis’s literary legacy will live on, inspiring future generations of writers. He leaves behind a unique literary voice and an impressive shelf of books that will continue to captivate readers for years to come.

1. Martin Amis literature

2. Contemporary British authors

3. Novels of Martin Amis

4. Postmodern literature

5. London literary scene

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Martin Amis, era-defining author of ‘Money’ and ‘London Fields’, passes away at 73 | English Movie News/