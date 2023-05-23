Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Martin Moore’s Passing: Details on Cause of Death and Funeral”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Martin Moore, the cellarmaster at Durbanville Hills Winery, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 22, 2023, leaving his family, friends, and colleagues devastated. His passing was announced by Durbanville Wine Valley on their Facebook page, stating that the wine industry in South Africa was in great sorrow.

Martin Moore was a highly respected figure in the South African wine industry, known for his love and skill for winemaking. He was appointed senior cellar master at KWV when he was just 27 years old, where he was in charge of white, red, fortified, and sherry cellars. Throughout his career, Martin emphasized the value of vineyards in producing world-class wines.

Martin was an integral part of the Durbanville Hills Winery from the very beginning. He was involved in the winery’s first vintage in 1999 and played a significant role in establishing the Durbanville Hills brand as a global player in the wine industry. Martin’s expertise extended beyond winemaking; he had a keen appreciation for the region’s terroir and inhabitants.

Martin was a proud father who frequently spoke about his sons’ accomplishments. He had a great sense of humor, charisma, and a passion for wine and food that was contagious.

Upon hearing the news of Martin’s passing, tributes started pouring in from all over the wine industry. The Board of the South African National Wine Show Association expressed their sadness and offered their condolences to Martin’s family and colleagues. They praised Martin’s excellent judging skills and his passion for wine, calling him a true wine legend.

Martin’s passing is a significant loss to the South African wine industry, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed, and funeral arrangements may be made later. Martin’s legacy will live on in the wines he produced and the people he inspired.

