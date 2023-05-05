Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marty Little, Cornerstone of 102.3 WHTL, Passes Away Unexpectedly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marty Little Obituary – Death: Cornerstone of 102.3 WHTL ‘Wisconsin’s Heartland’, Marty Little Dies Unexpectedly

The 102.3 WHTL ‘Wisconsin’s Heartland’ announced on Friday the passing of The Cornerstone of 102.3 WHTL ‘Wisconsin’s Heartland’, Marty Little. He died on May 5, 2023, at the age of 62. However, details regarding his cause of death are still unknown.

Mourning his passing, 102.3 WHTL ‘Wisconsin’s Heartland’ wrote;

“It is with profound sadness that WHTL Radio shares the news that Marty Little has passed away at the age of 62. For over three decades Marty was the cornerstone of WHTL. He served in many roles, but was best known for his Afternoon Drive Show and his play-by-play coverage of High School Sports. His work touched generations of families, schools, and communities. Our prayers go out to Marty’s sisters, Sharon, Shannon, and Sheila, and their families. We hope they find peace at this very difficult time. And our thoughts are also with you, our listeners and friends. No doubt, you share in this loss. We want you to know that we’re here if you need us.”

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.

The Legacy of Marty Little

Marty Little had been a cornerstone of 102.3 WHTL ‘Wisconsin’s Heartland’ for over three decades. He served in several roles, but he was best known for his Afternoon Drive Show and his play-by-play coverage of High School Sports. His work touched generations of families, schools, and communities.

He was a respected and well-loved member of the community, and his sudden passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill. His colleagues at 102.3 WHTL ‘Wisconsin’s Heartland’ have expressed their deep sadness at his passing, and they have shared their condolences with his family and friends.

Many of Marty’s listeners have also shared their tributes, describing him as a kind, warm, and friendly voice on the airwaves. He had a way of connecting with his audience that made them feel like they were part of a larger community.

The Importance of High School Sports Coverage

Marty was known for his play-by-play coverage of High School Sports, and this was an important part of his legacy. High School Sports play an essential role in the lives of many young people, providing them with a sense of community, belonging, and purpose.

By covering High School Sports, Marty helped to promote a sense of pride and unity within the local community. He helped to build bridges between different schools and different communities, bringing people together through their shared love of sports.

His coverage of High School Sports also helped to shine a spotlight on many talented young athletes who might otherwise have gone unnoticed. He provided a platform for them to showcase their skills and to gain recognition for their hard work and dedication.

A Life Well-Lived

Marty Little’s passing is a great loss, not just for his family and friends, but for the entire community. He was a kind, generous, and talented man who touched many lives through his work at 102.3 WHTL ‘Wisconsin’s Heartland’.

His legacy will live on through the many people whose lives he touched, and through the memories that they will cherish of the time that they spent with him. He will be remembered as a true cornerstone of the community, a man who dedicated his life to serving others and making a difference in the world.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Marty’s family and friends during this difficult time. We hope that they find comfort in the knowledge that he was loved and respected by so many people, and that his work will continue to inspire and uplift others for years to come.

Rest in peace, Marty Little. You will be deeply missed.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Cornerstone of 102.3 WHTL ‘Wisconsin’s Heartland’, Marty Little Dies Unexpectedly – TOP INFO GUIDE/