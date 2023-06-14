Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marvel Artist John Romita Sr. Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Romita Sr.: The Legendary Comics Artist

John Romita Sr., the iconic book artist who co-created some of the most influential characters in Marvel Comics history and drew some of the company’s most celebrated stories, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93. His son, John Romita Jr., announced the news on Instagram, paying tribute to his father’s legacy and influence in the art world.

A Career in Comics

Born in Brooklyn, New York City in 1930, Romita began his career in comics at the age of 19 in 1949. He was drafted into the Army in 1951 but continued working as an artist in his free time. He was eventually hired as a freelancer for Atlas Comics, which later became Marvel, by Stan Lee in the 1950s. He worked on various comics during this era, including the short-lived “Captain America” revival and horror and western comics. He even worked for other companies, including DC Comics.

In 1966, Romita almost left the comics industry to work in advertising, but Lee convinced him to stay with Marvel, offering him matching pay and the flexibility to work from home. Shortly after, Romita took over as the lead artist on “The Amazing Spider-Man” when original artist Steve Ditko abruptly quit. Romita soon established his unique style for the character, co-creating enduring characters like Mary Jane Watson, Kingpin, Rhino, and Shocker.

Celebrating a Legacy

As Marvel Comics’ art director in 1972, Romita helped create iconic characters like Punisher, Wolverine, and Luke Cage. He continued in the role through the 1980s. He was also a mentor to many artists in the industry, including Jim Lee, president, publisher, and chief creative officer of DC Comics. Lee paid tribute to Romita, calling him an “amazing, beautifully talented draftsman and artist who inspired and entertained so many generations of fans and creators.”

Rob Liefeld, creator of “Deadpool,” also paid tribute to Romita’s legacy, saying that his passing marked the end of an era for the Silver Age Legends. “So many left us over the past decade. Stan, Neal, Ditko, Herb, Marie, Carmine… this really feels like the final passing of an era,” Liefeld wrote on Twitter.

Despite co-creating some of the most well-known characters in the Marvel Universe, Romita’s name may not be as widely recognized as his frequent collaborator, Stan Lee. However, his influence on the comic book industry and pop culture at large is undeniable. Romita’s distinctive style and his contributions to the creation of iconic characters have inspired generations of fans and artists alike.

John Romita Sr. will be remembered as a legend in the art world and a role model for aspiring artists. His contributions to the world of comics will continue to be celebrated and cherished by fans for generations to come.

