Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marvel Artist John Romita Sr. Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Comic Book Artist John Romita Sr. Dies at 93

The world of comic books has lost a true icon with the passing of John Romita Sr. on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022. The co-creator of Marvel characters like Wolverine, the Punisher, and Mary Jane Watson, Romita Sr. was a visionary artist who helped shape the comic book industry as we know it today.

Romita Sr.’s son, comics artist John Romita Jr., confirmed his father’s passing on Twitter, stating that he passed away peacefully in his sleep. He described his father as a legend in the art world and expressed his desire to follow in his footsteps.

Romita Sr. was born in Brooklyn on January 24, 1930, and began his career at Timely Comics in the 1940s, which eventually became Marvel. Although he started working at DC Comics early in his career, he is best remembered for his work at Marvel, where he made significant contributions to the Spider-Man franchise.

In 1966, Romita Sr. took over for Steve Ditko on “The Amazing Spider-Man” series, where he worked closely with Marvel editor-in-chief Stan Lee. During his time on the series, he introduced Peter Parker’s love interest, Mary Jane Watson. He also created other iconic Spider-Man characters, including villains Kingpin, Vulture, Hammerhead, Shocker, and the Hobgoblin.

Romita Sr.’s work on “The Night Gwen Stacy Died” is considered to be one of the high points of the Spider-Man series. This storyline, which saw the death of Peter Parker’s girlfriend Gwen Stacy, was a groundbreaking moment in comic book history that had a lasting impact on the industry.

Outside of Spider-Man, Romita Sr. helped create Luke Cage and Daredevil villain Bullseye. His contributions to the comic book industry were recognized with inductions into the Eisner Awards Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Inkwell Awards Hall of Fame in 2020.

Romita Sr.’s passing comes at a time when the Spider-Man franchise is experiencing a resurgence in popularity thanks to the success of the animated film “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”. The film features multiple versions of Spider-Man, including one voiced by Romita Jr.

Following the news of Romita Sr.’s passing, Marvel released a statement expressing their condolences and recognizing his legacy in the industry. Romita Sr. is survived by his wife, Virginia, and his sons Romita Jr. and Victor.

In conclusion, John Romita Sr. was a true legend in the comic book industry who helped shape the Marvel universe as we know it today. His contributions to the Spider-Man franchise and the comic book industry as a whole will never be forgotten. He will be greatly missed by fans and colleagues alike.

John Romita Sr. Marvel Comics Legendary Comic Book Artist John Romita Sr. John Romita Sr. Spider-Man Marvel Comics Icon John Romita Sr. Remembering John Romita Sr.

News Source : MickeyBlog.com

Source Link :Legendary Marvel Artist John Romita Sr. Has Passed Away/