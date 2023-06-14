Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marvel Comics Co-Creator John Romita Sr. Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Marvel Comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away at 93

John Romita Sr., one of the key artists in Marvel Comics’ history, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93. Romita Sr. was a co-creator of some of the most iconic characters in the Marvel universe, including Wolverine, the Punisher, and Mary Jane Watson. His son, fellow comics artist John Romita Jr., confirmed the news in a post on Twitter, saying that his father passed away peacefully in his sleep. Romita Sr. was inducted into the Eisner Awards Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Inkwell Awards Hall of Fame in 2020.

Romita Sr. began his career at Timely Comics, which later became Marvel Comics, in the 1940s. He also worked at DC Comics in the 1950s and 1960s. In 1966, he took over from Steve Ditko as the artist on “The Amazing Spider-Man” series, working closely with Marvel editor-in-chief Stan Lee. During his tenure on the series, Romita Sr. introduced several new characters, including Mary Jane Watson and Kingpin, and helped shape the current conception of the superhero.

Romita Sr. also had a hand in creating several other enduring Marvel characters, including Luke Cage, the Daredevil villain Bullseye, and Wilson Fisk, better known as the evil mastermind Kingpin. Many of these characters have since appeared countless times in film and TV, both in live-action and animated forms.

In addition to his work on “Spider-Man” and other Marvel titles, Romita Sr. was also known for his distinctive art style, characterized by clean lines and bold colors. He was widely regarded as one of the most influential artists in the comics industry, and his death is a major loss for fans and colleagues alike.

Romita Sr. is survived by his wife, Virginia, and his sons Romita Jr. and Victor. His legacy will continue to live on through the characters he helped create and the countless fans who have been inspired by his work over the years.

