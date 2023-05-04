Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marvin Jacobson, 97, Passes Away – Death Notice

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Marvin Jacobson: A Life Dedicated to Education

Obituary

Marvin Jacobson, known affectionately as “Mr. J” to his students, passed away peacefully at the age of 97. He leaves behind his loving wife Lynn, son Greg, daughter Laurie Wolke, daughter-in-law Michael, and grandchildren Jonny and Becky. Marvin was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his family and inspired countless others through his work in education.

A Legacy of Strength and Perseverance

Marvin was a man of great strength, adaptability, and hope. He faced many challenges throughout his life, but he never gave up. His determination and perseverance were an inspiration to all who knew him. Marvin’s love for his family was evident in everything he did. He was a devoted husband to Lynn, and a loving father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren.

The Secret Garden

Marvin’s love of nature was evident in the beautiful Secret Garden he created with his wife Lynn. The garden was his sanctuary, a place where he could escape from the stresses of life and find peace and solace.

The Laurence School

Marvin and Lynn founded the Laurence School in 1953, and Marvin served as its director for over 50 years. He was dedicated to developing the student body and campus, and his “Total Child” theory revolutionized education. Marvin believed that safe, nurturing, and beautiful environments help children succeed academically and attain their full potential. His belief in the power of education to transform lives was unwavering.

An Inspiration to Tens of Thousands

Marvin’s calm, friendly, and insightful nature, and his belief that everyone can make a difference, inspired tens of thousands of youngsters and adults. At weekly Red, White, Blue & Green Assemblies, he told students, “You are unique and special, and no one in the world is like you.” Marvin’s message was one of hope, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

An Educator at Heart

Marvin was an educator at heart, and he shared his wisdom and experience with anyone who was lucky enough to meet him. In his book, Educating the Total Child: Straight from My Heart, he wrote, “I believe that the ultimate goal is for us to persevere [through the educational process] — the beauty, joy, curiosity, and ‘what if?’ that is innate within children.” Marvin’s philosophy of education was one of lifelong learning, and he encouraged his students to make mistakes and to strive to be their best.

A Life Well-Lived

Marvin Jacobson lived a life of purpose and meaning. He touched the lives of countless individuals through his work in education, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Marvin’s family, friends, and colleagues will miss him dearly, but his spirit and message of hope will live on forever.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Marvin Jacobson Obituary, Marvin Jacobson 97, Death Notice – obituary note/