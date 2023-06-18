Dead – Death – Obituary News : Marxist-Leninist Party Mourns Roger Carter’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Roger Carter Obituary: Remembering a Dedicated Postal Worker and Communist Party Member

Our colleague Roger Carter passed away on May 29, 2023, due to a heart attack. We extend our deepest sympathies to his sister Betty, brothers Bert and Dale, and their families, as well as his friends from the National Organization of Retired Postal Workers and Canadian Union of Postal Workers. Our thoughts are also with his comrades from the CPC(M-L) Toronto Committee, with whom he worked tirelessly for over four decades.

A Life of Dedicated Service

Roger came from a long line of Canadians, with his family history dating back 200 years in Winnipeg. He began his career as a teacher in Grand Rapids after attending Selkirk. However, it was during his time in Ottawa, where he studied and joined anti-war protests, that he discovered his true passion for activism and social justice.

In 1968, he was elected to the faculty council at Ryerson as a journalism student. However, he quickly realized that the media often distorted the truth and championed for journalistic honesty throughout his career. It was in 1973 that Roger found his “political and spiritual home” with the Communist Party of Canada (Marxist-Leninist), which offered a perspective that workers needed to consider their concerns.

A Champion for Workers’ Rights

Roger worked for 33 years as a postal worker and CUPW member, advocating tirelessly for workers’ rights. He served as a CUPW Shop Steward for 29 years and opposed criminalization after retiring, earning him a CUPW Lifetime Membership. He continued to fight for labor rights and supported the National Organization of Retired Postal Workers Executive after retiring, becoming close friends with his fellow South Central and nearby laborers.

A Commitment to the Communist Party

Roger also dedicated 38 years of his life to the Communist Party of Canada (Marxist-Leninist), volunteering for their printing press and helping to produce high-quality Party and non-Party press on time. He supported the Hardial Bains Resource Centre, spending hours creating its library and reading area to teach future generations about workers’ struggles. He encouraged employees to become worker politicians and vote for themselves as an MLPC candidate in successive federal elections.

A Legacy of Fighting for Peace and Democracy

Roger’s commitment to social justice extended beyond Canada, and he was a staunch supporter of struggles for peace, freedom, and democracy in countries like Vietnam, Korea, the Philippines, Palestine, Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, India, Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Lebanon, and Syria. He pledged to make Canada a war-free zone.

A Life Remembered

Roger passed away at the age of almost 82, always active, independent, socially responsible, and a terrific friend. His friends will remember his wit and dedication to the causes he believed in. A memorial for Roger will be held on June 24 at 2 pm at 2445 Lakeshore West, Etobicoke M8V 1C5, and all those who knew him are welcome to attend.

