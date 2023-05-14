Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mary Gray’s Passing: Updates on Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mary Gray Obituary, Death

The Northcrest Baptist Church will hold a service in Mary Grey’s honour on May 17 at 6:30 o’clock. The church’s customary Wednesday night activities will be replaced by the service. The ceremony will be presided over by Dr. Wade Phillips. It is a privilege for the Robert Barham Family Funeral Home to be in charge of the preparations.

A Legacy of Love and Faith

In the presence of friends, Ms. Grey, 65, passed away on May 12 at Anderson Regional Medical Centre. Ms. Mary, as she was lovingly referred to by those who cared about her, never got married and never had children, yet she still left behind a legacy that is more significant and durable than many who did both.

The people at Northcrest Baptist Church loved Ms. Mary. At the Northcrest church, she wasn’t the worship leader, but she was the “lead worshipper,” constantly sitting in the front and raising her hands as she sang praises to the Lord.

Mary was never the same once she met Jesus. 2007 saw her salvation and baptism at Northcrest. She was determined to show others that Jesus could do the same for them and never forgot what He had done for her. She frequently picked up a carload of individuals her route to church. She wished for others to experience the delight of discovering the Jesus who had saved her.

A Social Connector

Ms. Mary was also adored by the inhabitants of the Miller Park Apartments. She was the social connector that kept everyone in the small apartment complex together. Over the previous few years, they assisted with her care as her health deteriorated.

Remembering Loved Ones

Ms. Mary’s mother Geraldine Grey, the grandmother who raised her, Mary Marie Grey, her sister Sharon Hamler, and her brother Willie James Grey all passed away before her. She leaves behind several relatives, nieces, and nephews in addition to an untold number of friends.

A Service of Remembrance

The service at Northcrest Baptist Church will be a time of remembrance and celebration of the life of Ms. Mary. All who knew her are welcome to attend and pay their respects to a woman who touched so many lives with her love and faith.

Rest in peace, Ms. Mary. You will be missed but never forgotten.

