Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mary Higgins Clark’s Daughter Dies at Age 66

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Author Carol Higgins Clark

Carol Higgins Clark, an accomplished mystery author and daughter of iconic suspense novelist Mary Higgins Clark, passed away on Monday at the age of 66. According to her family, she had been battling appendix cancer.

A Shared Passion

Carol Higgins Clark initially dreamed of becoming an actress but her career path took a detour when she began to follow in her mother’s footsteps as a writer. In 1975, when she was home from college for the summer, she helped her mother out by retyping one of her book drafts. As she worked on the manuscript, she and her mom talked about characters and plot, and the younger Higgins Clark made dialogue and reference suggestions that she thought might resonate with younger readers.

“I did that for a number of her books, which was great for me to learn about how to write,” Carol Higgins Clark once said.

A Collaborative Relationship

Carol Higgins Clark and Mary Higgins Clark later collaborated on holiday-season thrillers. In these books, one of Mary Higgins Clark’s best-known characters, amateur detective Alvirah Meehan, sometimes crossed paths with her daughter’s main recurring character, private eye Regan Reilly. In fact, it was due to Carol Higgins Clark that the character of Meehan endured. Her mother was originally going to kill off the character, but her daughter objected and the character was saved.

Carol Higgins Clark wrote more than a dozen novels on her own and also had an acting career, with multiple appearances in movies based on her mother’s books. Her mother passed away in 2020.

A Legacy of Storytelling

Carol Higgins Clark’s passing is a loss for the literary world and for fans of suspenseful storytelling. Her contributions to the genre, both on her own and in collaboration with her mother, have left a lasting impact. She will be remembered as a talented writer and a passionate storyteller.

Rest in peace, Carol Higgins Clark.

Mystery novelist Mary Higgins Clark Daughter Dead at 66 Crime fiction.

News Source : Evann Gastaldo

Source Link :Mystery Novelist Daughter of Mary Higgins Clark Dead at 66/