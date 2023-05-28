Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mary Tyler Moore’s Net Worth, Cause of Death and Inheritance

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mary Tyler Moore: A TV Icon and Her Wealth

Mary Tyler Moore became a TV icon after her role in The Mary Tyler Moore Show debuted in 1970. The beloved sitcom was a cultural phenomenon, and so was the show’s star. Many are asking what led to her death and whether she died rich and if so, what happened to her money. Read on for everything to know about her fortune.

What was Mary Tyler Moore’s cause of death?

Mary Tyler Moore, who starred in The Dick Van Dyke Show before charming audiences with her spunk in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, was left nearly blind from a decades-long battle with diabetes. She passed away on January 25, 2017, at age 80 from a cardiopulmonary arrest after she contracted pneumonia. She was placed on a ventilator the week before she died at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Profile Summary

Celebrated Name: Mary Tyler Moore

Net Worth: $60 million

Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Musician, Activist, Comedian

Date of birth: December 29, 1936 (Age: 80 years old)

Birthplace: Brooklyn Heights, New York, United States

Date of death: January 25, 2017

Death place: Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut

Gender: Female

Nationality: American

Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.7 m)

Siblings: Elizabeth Moore, John Moore, Liz Moore

Spouse: Robert Levine (m. 1983–2017), Grant Tinker (m. 1962–1981), Richard Carleton Meeker (m. 1955–1961)

Children: 1 kid, a son named Richie Meeker

How much was Mary Tyler Moore’s net worth?

Mary Tyler Moore was a well-known actress who shot into the limelight in the early ’60s. She was known by audiences for her eponymous TV series The Mary Tyler Moore Show, cementing her status as a Hollywood icon alongside former co-stars such as Betty White. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Moore’s net worth was estimated to be $60 million at the time of her death.

Who inherited Mary Tyler Moore’s fortune?

Although there do not appear to be any public details related to Mary Tyler Moore’s will, it is assumed that her money and other assets went to her husband, Robert Levine. Based on an analysis of Connecticut law, The Wealth Advisor explains that Levine likely ended up with about a third of Moore’s assets. While it appears to be most likely that Mary Tyler Moore’s widower Robert Levine inherited her assets, it is possible that some of that has since gone to charitable causes.

Per Bustle, diabetes wasn’t the only cause that was close to Moore’s heart. She and Bernadette Peters were co-founders of the charity Broadway Barks to support animals in animal shelters, and Moore advocated for animal rights alongside organizations such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Charity Navigator reports that the Mary Tyler Moore Levine and S Robert Levine Md Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was created in New York in 2017, the same year as Moore’s death, suggesting that some of Moore’s assets have been donated in the foundation’s name.

Conclusion

Mary Tyler Moore was a beloved TV icon who left behind a legacy of laughter and charm. Her net worth was estimated to be $60 million at the time of her death, and it is assumed that her husband, Robert Levine, inherited her assets. However, it is possible that some of her fortune has gone to charitable causes close to her heart, such as animal rights and diabetes research.

