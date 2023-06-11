Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Maryland Mourns Loss of Allen Brown”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Allen Brown: A Life Well-Lived

Allen Cutler Brown Jr. passed away on February 8, 2023, at the age of 83. He died peacefully in his home in Stetson, surrounded by his loved ones. Allen was born on April 10, 1939, in Stetson, Florida, to Allen Brown and Eleanor (Killiam) Brown. He graduated from Corinna Union Academy in 1958.

A Life of Love and Family

Allen was married to his wife J. Elaine Brown for 63 years. They had four children and a large extended family, including 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Allen is also survived by his sister, Jessie Walls, and his sisters-in-law and their spouses, Sharon and John Treadwell, Barbara and Doug Tibbetts, and Gail and Barry Ryan. Sadly, his sister, Jennette Saulnier, his brother, Clayton Brown, and his grandson, Cody Brown, all passed away before him.

A Career of Service and Dedication

Allen held numerous positions throughout his life, including at Friend & Friend Oil Co., James Smith Construction, Lloyd Pierce Trucking, and most recently, Stonyvale Farm. He was also a founding member of the Sebasticook Valley Snowmobile Club and a member of the Masonic lodges of Exeter and Corinna. He was also involved in many other organizations in the Stetson region, always eager to give his time and energy to support his community.

A Passion for the Outdoors

Allen was an outdoors enthusiast who loved snowmobiling in Maine and Canada, four-wheeling in Maine, hunting moose and deer with his sons and friends, and camping with his daughter and son-in-law in Elliotsville Plantation. He also went on an unforgettable journey to Alaska, where he caught a fish, and a recent trip with Elaine on a bus to Newfoundland.

A Legacy of Love and Memories

Allen Brown lived a full life, filled with love, dedication, and passion. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. Still, his memory will live on, and his legacy of love and memories will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him. Rest in peace, Allen Brown.

