Mason Ridgely Motorcycle Accident Investigation Underway

An investigation into a collision that involved a passenger vehicle, a motorcycle, and resulted in the death of one of the occupants of the passenger vehicle is now being carried out by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident took place on Houghton Road in Sagamore Hills on Thursday evening.

Details of the Accident

The road where the accident occurred is located quite close to where Walton Road is situated. A woman from Sagamore Hills who was 89 years old and driving a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was moving northward when she became involved in an accident. She was on her way from one private driveway to another when the collision occurred.

According to the information provided by the highway patrol, the incident happened at the location where she was making the shift when it occurred. When Mason Ridgley, 20, from Northfield collided into the front bumper of the vehicle driven by the 89-year-old woman, he was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the westbound lane on Houghton Road.

Cause of the Accident

The collision occurred as the woman was exiting a private driveway; yet, she failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was responsible for the incident. Ridgley did not sustain any kind of injury in any form. Ridgely, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident to protect him from potential head trauma, was ejected from the vehicle and later declared dead at the scene of the collision by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office as a consequence of the injuries he sustained as a direct result of the collision.

Injuries and Fatalities

Ridgely’s death was a direct result of the injuries he sustained as a direct result of the collision. There were no reports of the woman sustaining any injuries in the incident.

Drugs and Alcohol

There is no evidence to suggest that the influence of drugs or alcohol played a part in the incidence of this collision.

Conclusion

The investigation into the Mason Ridgely motorcycle accident is still underway, and further details may emerge as the investigation progresses. However, it is clear that the failure of the 89-year-old woman to yield to oncoming traffic was the cause of the incident. This tragic accident highlights the importance of following traffic rules and regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.

