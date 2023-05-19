Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mass animal deaths reported.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Today’s Modern Anime Reality: Crude but True

Introduction

It’s no secret that modern anime has taken the world by storm. With high-quality isekai tropes and toxic fandom, the anime industry is at its peak. However, like every other industry, modern anime has its own set of shortcomings. In this article, we will delve into the harsh truths that fans must accept.

Short-Lived Anime Series

One of the most significant changes in modern anime is the trend of short anime series. While there are some advantages to having shorter episodes, it also means that these series are easier to replace when better titles become available. It’s rare to find anime with 26 or more episodes, which is a disadvantage for fans who are looking for longer-lasting series.

Trend of Anime Movies

Anime movies have become increasingly popular, but they are often used as complementary characters or side stories. While they may be enjoyable to watch, they don’t necessarily add to the original story. In some cases, anime studios use movies to end their series story. This is an expensive strategy, and it’s not always successful.

Quality of Isekai Anime

Isekai anime series have become quite monotonous, with too many anime adaptations of novels lacking in quality. Most of these series have the same plot: people die and get reincarnated. Additionally, many isekai anime series only prioritize harem and fan service. While there are still interesting isekai series available, such as Isekai Oji-san, Roukin, and Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hourou Meshi, the genre has become quite repetitive.

CG in Anime

With technological advancements, anime studios are using more practical and cheaper CG techniques. However, the use of CG sometimes makes the anime look unusual, as seen in the KamiKatsu anime.

Toxic Fandom

The larger a series is, the more fandom it will form. Unfortunately, some fandoms can become quite harmful. Fans often discuss small details in small parts of the film, leading to negative perceptions of the anime. For example, in the anime Boruto, a scene where Boruto cries became a meme, which led to fans mocking the anime. This aggressive behavior has driven new viewers to think negatively about the anime before they even watch it.

Conclusion

Modern anime has its own set of shortcomings, but it’s still a popular and exciting industry. Fans should accept the harsh truths of this industry and appreciate the great anime series that are still being produced.

